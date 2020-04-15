Genius cleaning hack removes limescale from kettle using lemon juice

A woman has revealed how she manages to remove limescale from her kettle without any chemicals.

With many of us getting used to a new way of living, more people than ever before have been sharing their cleaning tips online.

And one savvy homeowner has revealed how she manages to shift limescale from her kettle, without using any expensive products.

Lauren Jones took to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook group with some incredible photos of her kettle before and after the deep clean.

In the original snaps, the kitchen appliance can be seen looking misty and completely covered in limescale.

But after just an hour, her kettle was left looking as good as new, complete with crystal clear glass.

Explaining her method, Lauren said: "lemon juice, leave for one hour, add a small amount of water, boil and all the limescale starts to go."

The cleaning enthusiast later added that she'd used lemon juice from the bottle and topped it up with a small amount of water.

She said: “I squeezed in a quarter of lemon juice from a bottle and topped up with a small amount of water... don’t do too much water as it will all boil out at the lemon fizzes”.

When one user asked if it made her tea taste like lemon, she added: “I’m not sure I haven’t had a cuppa yet! I’m going to boil clean water a few times though as i can imagine the lemon scent will be in there for a bit.”

And Facebook users were very impressed with the tip, as one replied: “Thank you Lauren! I’ll be sure to give this a try.”

“Now that’s handy. I was just looking at my kettle & thinking what can I use on it,” said another, while a third said: “I normally use white vinegar in mine but cant stand the smell gonna have to try this 🙂”.

A fourth added: “I swear by it. Have a similar kettle and it keeps mine clear, plus no chemicals.”

