Can I drive to do exercise in second lockdown?

By Alice Dear

Can you travel to an area to exercise or does it have to be done locally?

From November 5, England entered into a 'second' lockdown which meant the closing of pubs, bars and restaurants as well as a ban on households mixing.

People are of course allowed to leave the house to exercise, and many people will be turning to running, walking and cycling during this four week lockdown to stay positive.

But is exercise limited to local areas, or can you drive to somewhere for exercise?

You are allowed to travel to exercise outside. Picture: Getty

Yes, you can travel to exercise.

On GOV.UK, they explain that where possible exercise should be done locally, but "you can travel to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)".

They encourage people that need to travel to walk or cycle where it is possible, as well as avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

They add that you cannot travel if you have any coronavirus symptoms, if you are self-isolating, if you share a household or support bubble with someone who has symptoms or if you have been told to quarantine by the NHS Test and Trace.

Other reasons you CAN travel include:

- Travelling to work where this cannot be done from home

- Travelling to education and for caring responsibilities

- To visit those in your support bubble - or your childcare bubble for childcare

- Hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

- To buy goods or services from premises that are open, including essential retail

- Attending the care and exercise of a pet, or veterinary services

