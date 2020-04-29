Who can be tested for coronavirus, how do I apply and where can I get tested near me?

COVID-19 tests are being rolled out across the UK. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Coronavirus testing has now become available to people across the UK, but do you qualify for one yet?

The UK Government have started tested groups of people for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to spread and claim thousands of lives.

At the moment, there are only certain people who are getting tested for the deadly virus, including key workers and people who cannot work from home.

From if you can get tested, to where you can get tested and how the test works, here's everything we know so far:

Essential workers are being given priority for tests at the moment. Picture: PA

Who can be tested for coronavirus?

The Government have said that their priority is testing patients to give them a clinical diagnosis.

As well as these people, all essential workers – including NHS and social care workers with symptoms – are being tested, as well as anyone over the age of 65 with symptoms.

People with COVID-19 symptoms who cannot work from home, such as construction workers, shop owners, plumbers etc, are also able to get tested.

People that live with anyone from these groups can also get tested for the virus.

Alongside this, the Government is also testing social care workers and residents in care homes – whether they have symptoms or not – as well as NHS workers and patients "without symptoms where it is a clinical need".

Essential workers can now apply to have a coronavirus test. Picture: PA

How can I book a coronavirus test?

If you fall into one of the categories stated above, you can now book a test if you like in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Click here to apply for a test.

You will be given the opportunity to book a drive-through appointment or at home test kit.

While home test kits are current limited, more are said to be available soon.

While home test kits are current limited, more are said to be avail soon. Picture: PA

How do they test for coronavirus?

If you are successful in getting a coronavirus drive-through test, a swab of your nose and back of the throat will be taken.

If you are doing an at-home test kit, you can find a tutorial video of how to properly use the test here.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit www.GOV.uk here.