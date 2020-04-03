Face mask advice: should we be wearing them and do they slow coronavirus spread?

The latest expert advice on whether face masks should be worn amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic is escalating across the UK, and many people have been wondering whether it's advised to wear face masks in the current climate.

In Britain, the current advice is that there is little evidence to suggest that face masks provide much help to the general public, and has said that they are better kept for healthcare workers and those who have tested positive for the virus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Matt Hancock said that the evidence has 'been very clear since the start', and added that they are not effective at shielding the general public from catching the virus.

However, experts have claimed that masks do help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus themselves, as the virus is spread through droplets released when an infected person coughs, talks and sneezes.

Many people have taken to wearing face masks in public. Picture: PA

What is the latest advice on face-mask use?

Speaking about wearing face masks on GMB on 3 April 2020, Matt Hancock said: "I haven't been advised that we should do that. I'll follow the scientific advice on that, which was very clear when we went through it at the start.

"Masks are very important to protect healthcare workers who might have a lot of incoming virus but that (public being advised to wear face masks) isn't something that we've done here because we've followed the advice and we've followed the medical and scientific advice and the whole basis of our response has been making sure that we follow the science."

Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor of infection and immunity at the University of Leeds, has said that face masks can help prevent those without symptoms from spreading coroanvirus.

He said, according to MailOnline: "They are also useful for people that are themselves symptomatic in stopping coughs and sneezes.

"They also reduce the propensity for people to touch their faces, which happens many more times a day than we all realise and is a major source of infection without proper hand hygiene."

George Gao, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Science magazine: "This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role – you've got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth.

"Many people have asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others."

Are face masks effective at protecting against coronavirus? Picture: PA

What has the World Health Organisation (WHO) said about face masks?

The WHO states:

"If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

"Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

"Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

"If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly."

