Great-grandfather, 92, dyes his wife's hair amid lockdown as she can't go to salon

Ezra, 92, and Beloved, 89, Shapiro have been married for 67 years. Picture: Facebook/ Yael Shapira Avraham

This married couple from Israel are ultimate couple goals.

As lockdown continues in many places across the world, us women are struggling to keep up our pampering with nail salons, hairdressers and everything else closing.

However, one woman is laughing as she married smart in 1953, and 67 years later her husband is dying her hair for her amid the lockdown.

Ezra, 92, and Beloved, 89, Shapiro went viral this week after a picture posted online by one of their grandchildren received an amazing reaction.

Ezra wanted to help his wife as she was unable to go to the salon to get her hair done. Picture: Facebook/ Yael Shapira Avraham

In the picture, Ezra can be seen dying his wife's hair as she sits in a wheelchair, with nothing but pure concentration on his face.

Ezra decided to help his wife out as she was unable to get to the salon amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He is also said to be painting Beloved's nails for her.

Beloved, 89, could be seen checking out her husband's progress. Picture: Facebook/ Yael Shapira Avraham

The picture was posted by one of the couple's 10 grandchildren, Yael Shapira Avraham, who told Metro.co.uk: "The picture reflects all their love as he dyes her hair, smears her nail polish."

The picture has since gone viral, with people commenting their love for the sweet moment during these uncertain and worrying times.

One person commented on the picture: "What a loving husband! I admire both of them during this horrible time that’s true love!"

Another wrote: "He's such a loving husband. Love him doing her hair. What great couple!"

