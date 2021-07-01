Face masks 'to become voluntary from July 19'
1 July 2021, 11:10
People could be able to go into shops and take public transport without the need to wear a face covering in a matter of weeks.
Face masks could become voluntary from July 19 as England continue to ease out of lockdown.
This is according to reports by the Mail Online, who say that Ministers are increasingly confident that face coverings will be ditched from shops and public transport.
At the moment, people are required to wear a suitable facer covering when in shops, travelling on public transport, and when not seated in pubs and restaurants.
The publication was told by a source that Boris Johnson is pushing to drop as many social distancing rules as possible, however, they add that not final decision has been made.
July 19 has been branded 'freedom day' by many, but it is not yet clear how many Covid-19 guidelines will be lifted.
At the moment, reports suggest that the one-metre rule, the rule of six and the 30 people outdoor limit will be scrapped along with face masks.
Michael Gove has also recently said that nightclubs will be given the green light to reopen.
Nightclubs have been closed the longest out of the hospitality sector during lockdown, having not been open since March 2020.
These recent reports match those from the Standard, who were told by a Government source: "We're increasingly confident that people are protected, and the plan is to open everything - with no exceptions."
