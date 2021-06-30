Fully vaccinated Brits 'won't have to isolate' if exposed to Covid-19 from July 19

Fully vaccinated Brits could see a huge change in isolation rules next month. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Coronavirus isolation rules could be seeing some major changes next month, according to reports.

Fully vaccinated Brits may not need to self-isolate if exposed to Covid-19 from next month.

This is according to The Sun, who report that from July 19, people who have received both their jabs will not have to isolate for the 10 days if they came into contact with someone with the virus.

At the moment, the guidelines state that if you are contacted by the Track & Trace team, you must isolate at home, however, this could be set to change after a successful pilot scheme carried out by the Government.

People who have been double-jabbed may be able to skip the isolation process by testing themselves daily. Picture: Getty

Instead of isolating, people who are fully vaccinated with have the option of taking a lateral flow test, which – if negative – means they can leave the house the same day.

These lateral flow tests will have to be taken daily throughout the 10 days period.

These reports come ahead of 'freedom day' which is now July 19 after it was delayed from June 21.

Over 32 million people in the UK have received both their first and second jab. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that from that date he wants people to get "back to life as it was before Covid as far as possible".

According to data, over 44million Brits have received their first vaccine, with over 32 million people being fully vaccinated.

According to reports, people contacted by Test & Trace will be able to test daily instead of isolating. Picture: Getty

As 'freedom day' starts to move closer, many industries are putting pressure on the Government for clarity over what rules will be lifted on that date, including the hospitality sector.

UK Hospitality's Kate Nicholls shared her concerns around the guidelines, saying: "Hospitality is desperate for a full lifting of all restrictions on July 19 and we need early clarity and certainty that will be the case. This is not just about social distancing. Scrapping the rule of six, table ordering, bans on standing at the bar, music and capacity caps are all vital to secure the survival of our pubs and restaurants.

“At best, our businesses are losing money hand over fist every day those restrictions remain in place. At worst, they cannot trade at all. We cannot continue to operate with one hand tied behind our back, constrained by rules meaning pubs and restaurants remain in a fragile state and can’t make enough cash to survive long-term.”