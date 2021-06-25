Holidays to Ibiza and Mallorca back on as 16 destinations added to travel green list

Holidays are back on this summer. Picture: PA Images

See the full list of countries now on the green travel list after Boris Johnson’s announcement.

It looks like holidays are back on this summer, as 16 more countries have been added to England’s ‘green list’.

In a huge boost for the travel industry, Ibiza, Majorca, Malta and some Caribbean islands are among the places Brits will be allowed to travel to without quarantining.

The Balearic Islands – which also include Menorca and Formentera – will be added to the list, as well as Madeira, the autonomous set of islands off the coast of Portugal and several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands.

Holidays to Mallorca are back on from next week. Picture: PA Images

These include Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Caribbean Islands are Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada.

The changes will come into force from 4am on Wednesday, but travellers will still need to take Covid tests when they return to England.

All 16 green list additions except Malta are also on a ‘watch list’, which means the government could change them back to amber at very short notice.

Scotland and Northern Ireland previously announced similar lists, with the government in Wales still yet to confirm their new rules.

This comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also revealed future plans to scrap quarantine from amber list countries for Brits who have received two Covid jabs.

He said: "We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real sign of progress.

Holidays to the Balearic Islands are now allowed. Picture: PA Images

“It’s right that we continue with this cautious approach, to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority, while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable.”

More details will be set out next month.

Mr Shapps later confirmed on Twitter that six countries will be put on the red list, including Tunisia, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Kuwait, Mongolia and Uganda.

Currently, travellers arriving to England from amber countries must quarantine at home for 10 days.

Those returning from red list countries have to quarantine in a government approved hotel at a cost of £1,750.