Covid restrictions in England ‘could end early on July 5’ if data continues to improve

Covid restrictions could be relaxed sooner. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Boris Johnson could end lockdown two weeks early if the data continues to improve.

All lockdown restrictions could be set to end in England two weeks early, according to reports.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that ‘Freedom Day’ had been pushed back a month to July 19, so that more young people have a chance to get their Covid jabs.

But the Daily Mail has now claimed that this could be brought forward to July 5, if data continues to improve.

Social distancing measures could be lifted early. Picture: PA Images

A government source has told the publication a two-week 'review point' put in place by Boris Johnson will now be a 'genuine review of the data'.

The insider said: “The decision to delay reopening was so finely balanced - probably the most difficult decision of the whole pandemic – that the PM wanted a review point built in so that if things did change we could move sooner.

"No-one wants these restrictions in place for a day longer than necessary."

At the moment, the existing restrictions in place include the ‘Rule of Six’ indoors as well as limits on numbers for cinemas, theatres and sports games.

Nightclubs are also staying shut, while people are being encouraged to work from home where possible.

From June 21 in England, the 30 guest limit for wedding ceremonies and receptions will be lifted.

The number of people allowed will be determined by the venue and based on how many guests they can safely accommodate with social distancing measures.

However, there are still strict rules in place, with food and drinks served at tables and dancing indoors still banned.

The end of social distancing could happen on July 5. Picture: PA Images

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said that keeping some social distancing rules in place would 'give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them'.

Under England's roadmap out of lockdown, stage four will see all legal limits on social contact removed.

This means unlimited indoor and outdoor mixing will be allowed, and large events like festivals will return.

It's unknown whether face masks will continue to be mandatory.