Pub-goers banned from singing football anthems in new Covid-19 restrictions

11 June 2021, 11:30

People should avoid shouting, singing and chanting in pubs
People should avoid shouting, singing and chanting in pubs. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Football fans looking forward to heading to their local pub to watch the first Euro game will be expected to keep their singing volumes to a minimum.

The Euros 2020 are set to begin this weekend, a year after it was delayed due to Covid-19.

And with the reopening of pubs, football fans can't wait to sit down with friends and a pint to enjoy the game.

However, Covid-19 rules in hospitality venues will change the football-watching experience in their local watering hole as people are banned from chanting and singing their favourite football anthems.

When the hospitality sector reopened, the Government released guidance that prohibited loud music being played in pubs, bars and restaurants in a bid to stop shouting, singing and dancing – all actions which are believed to be a transmission risk.

With the Euros set to start this weekend, pubs are cracking down on the Covid-19 rules
With the Euros set to start this weekend, pubs are cracking down on the Covid-19 rules. Picture: Getty

Pubs will be expected during the Euros to stop their customers from singing and shouting football anthems such as Football's Coming Home and even God Save The Queen as it could cause Covid-19 to spread, especially indoors.

And while people may try to keep their voices down, and pubs may attempt to restrict those creating a risky environment, many people do not believe the rules will hold.

England's first game in the Euros happens on Sunday
England's first game in the Euros happens on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Legal expert Graeme Cushion, a specialist in pub licensing, commented on the rules: "I suspect our patriotism - particularly if England is doing well in the tournament - may get the better of us."

Other pub rules:

  • The rule of six applies inside pubs
  • Gatherings of up to 30 people outside
  • Only table service
  • Contactless payments where possible
  • Check in with the NHS track & trace app
  • Social distancing is in place
  • Masks to be worn inside when not seated at table

