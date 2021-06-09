When will Boris Johnson announce if June 21 lockdown-lifting will go ahead?

9 June 2021, 12:30

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement next week
Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement next week. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

When will we know if the June 21 lockdown end will happen and what do we know about the possible plans?

When announcing his roadmap out of lockdown, Boris Johnson said that the fourth and final stage would be introduced at June 21 at the earliest.

This stage would see all legal limits on social contact removed, with nightclubs, large events, and limit-free weddings able to resume again.

There is increasing doubt that the date will go ahead as planned, however, due to concerns over coronavirus variants in the UK.

Here's what we know about when the announcement will be made on the plans.

The fourth stage of lockdown-easing could see the return of large events like festivals
The fourth stage of lockdown-easing could see the return of large events like festivals. Picture: Getty

When will we know if the June 21 date will go ahead?

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on the plans on Monday June 14.

From this date, we should know whether lockdown-easing will go ahead as planned, or whether it will be delayed.

How long could the June 21 date be delayed?

We don't yet know whether it will be delayed at all, but some reports have suggested it could be pushed back two weeks - to July 5.

Insiders have said that the decision will be made based to data on the Delta variant, with a source telling the Telegraph: "The scientists are more in favour of a two-week extension and that is certainly one of the options that has been put in the papers for ministers."

Another report by the Guardian suggested that Chancellor Rishi Sunak was 'willing to accept a delay of up to four weeks'.

A Whitehall said said that Mr Sunak is more concerned with the lifting of lockdown being permanent than the June 21 date going ahead as planned, saying: "The Treasury’s main thing is that freedoms are irreversible and businesses have clarity."

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement next Monday
Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement next Monday. Picture: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Sunday that government is 'open' to delaying the June 21 date.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, he said: "We are absolutely open to doing that if that's what needs to happen. We said in the roadmap that June 21 is the date by which we would not take Step 4 before that date and that we would look at the data.

"That is exactly what we are doing, so the roadmap was set up in order to be able to take these sort of changes into account." 

Latest News

See more Latest News

British innovation will be key to success of merger dubbed the 'Apple of quantum computing'

UK & World

June 21 is the earliest date that lockdown measures will be lifted in England

Will England's lockdown be extended past June 21?

COVID-19: Dominic Cummings yet to provide evidence to back up explosive claims about government's pandemic response

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Morning Show is returning for a second season

Everything you need to know about season 2 of The Morning Show

TV & Movies

Which Gap stores are closing?

Gap to close 19 UK stores by the end of July

Lifestyle

Melora Harding plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type

Who plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type?

Netflix

Balenciaga has teamed up with Crocs for a new design

Balenciaga has designed a pair of Crocs with a stiletto heel

Lifestyle

Hayley Tamaddon starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Who is Hayley Tamaddon? Age, partner and soap roles revealed...

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby accidentally gave away a wedding secret on This Morning

Holly Willoughby mortified as she accidentally ruins This Morning chef’s wedding surprise

Celebrities