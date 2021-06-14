What did Boris Johnson say about weddings in the lockdown announcement?

New wedding rules: what will the rules for weddings be from June 21 and what did Boris Johnson say in the lockdown announcement?

Boris Johnson has officially confirmed that England's lockdown easing will be pushed back to July 19.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, he announced that the decision had been made in response to growing concern about the Delta variant of coronavirus, which was first discovered in India.

Under his planned roadmap, stage four would see all legal limits on social contact lifted - meaning the return of unlimited indoor and outdoor mixing and large events.

While most measures will remain in place beyond June 21, Boris Johnson confirmed that the cap on weddings will be lifted at that time.

What are the new rules for weddings?

From June 21, weddings will be able to go ahead without the 30-guest cap, but social distancing will have to remain in place.

Reports have suggested that guests will still be required to wear masks when not sat down, and that dancing won't be permitted (other than the married couple's first dance).

Limits on guests will be set by individual venues in line with social distancing guidelines.

The 30-person limit at wakes will also be scrapped on June 21.

Speaking about the decision to delay most measures, Boris Johnson said that delaying the date by four weeks would 'give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them'.

By July 19, the government are aiming to have given two jabs to two thirds of the adult population, including everyone over 50, all frontline health workers, and everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May.

He said that the situation will be monitored, and that there is a chance the date could be brought forward if the data allows it.