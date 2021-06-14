UK weather: Brits to swelter in 29C heat before thunderstorm washout this week

Thunderstorms look set to sweep the UK this week (stock images). Picture: PA/Getty

UK weather forecast: temperatures are set to reach 29C at the start of this week, before being replaced by rain and thunderstorms.

The warm weather is finally here, with many Brits enjoying scorching temperatures in the high twenties over the weekend.

On Sunday, the mercury reached 27.9C at Heathrow Airport, which was the second hottest day of the year and hottest June 13 for 180 years.

And the heat looks set to continue into this week, with even hotter weather expected in parts of the south east from today (Monday June 14).

The Met Office said on Twitter: "Monday will remain hot in the southeast with highs of 29C.

Brits have been enjoying temperatures in the high twenties over the past few days. Picture: PA

"Though it will be a cooler day for many northern spots."

However, the heat is expected to be replaced by thunderstorms from Wednesday, with a 'small chance' of flooding, according to the Mirror.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Very warm but increasingly moist unstable air will reach the UK in midweek.

"There is potential for significant thunderstorms in midweek as very warm air in place across the UK gets replaced by cooler Atlantic air from the west.

Temperatures reached 29C over the weekend. Picture: PA

"The end of next week looks cooler with low pressure near the north of the UK."

It has been forecast that up to 50mm of rain could fall over a three-hour period on Wednesday, with the Met Office issuing a warning saying: "Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."