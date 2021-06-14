What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today and will the June 21 date be delayed?

Boris Johnson will make an announcement on June 21 today. Picture: PA

When will Boris announce whether the June 21 date will go ahead? Here's what time the speech is due....

Later today (Monday June 14), Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on whether England's lockdown will be eased on June 21 as planned.

The Prime Minister will deliver a press conference from No10 Downing Street, where he is expected to update the public on what the plans are four stage four of lockdown.

Stage four of lockdown-easing will see the return of large events. Picture: Getty

The fourth and final stage would see all legal limits on social contact removed, with the return of unlimited indoor and outdoor socialising, weddings with no caps on guests, and nightclubs and large events.

According to reports, it is expected that the date will be pushed back due to concerns over the growth of the Delta variant in the country.

Here's what we know about when the announcement is, and what he might say.

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

Boris Johnson's announcement will take place at 6pm on Monday June 14.

Boris Johnson is expected to speak from Downing Street later today. Picture: PA

How long will the June 21 date be pushed back for?

Reports have suggested that it is likely the date will be pushed back four weeks - which will mean that stage four could be introduced on June 19.

Speaking in Cornwall on Saturday, Mr Johnson said the Delta variant was of "serious, serious concern".

He said that in order to make the final lockdown-lifting 'irreversible', it may be necessary to give the vaccine 'extra legs' in the race against coronavirus.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the government "don't want to yo-yo in and out of measures".

He added that decision on postponing lockdown will depend on the link between infections and hospital admissions had being severed.