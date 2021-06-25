What is the 'green watch list' and which countries are on it?

25 June 2021, 11:02

The green watch list has 17 countries on it
The green watch list has 17 countries on it. Picture: PA Images

All the countries on the green watch list and what it means...

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added 16 countries to England’s green travel list from Wednesday, June 30, which means the likes of Malta and Ibiza have opened up for holidays.

But Mr Shapps also revealed that 15 of these holiday hotspots will be added to the ‘watch list’, but what does this mean?

Here’s what we know…

Brits may have to quarantine if countries are moved to the amber list
Brits may have to quarantine if countries are moved to the amber list. Picture: PA Images

What is the 'green watch list'?

Any country on this list is at risk of moving back to the amber list at short notice so travellers would have to isolate upon their return.

The system aims to avoid abrupt changes, with the government stating it is being implemented to “give passengers more certainty” and to “provide greater assurance for those who wish to travel abroad”.

But the destinations on the watch list will be kept under review, with ministers stating they ‘will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed’.

Holiday hotspots have been put on the green watch list
Holiday hotspots have been put on the green watch list. Picture: PA Images

Which countries are on the watch list?

Every new destination added to the UK's green list except Malta will be on a special ‘watch list’.

There are currently 17 destinations on the green watch list:

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)
  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Antarctic Territory
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Cayman Islands
  • Dominica
  • Grenada
  • Israel and Jerusalem
  • Madeira
  • Montserrat
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Antigua in the Caribbean

Travellers returning to the UK from these countries won’t need to quarantine, but they will have to provide a negative test result before departing for the UK.

They will also have to take a PCR test within two days of arrival.

The ‘green list’ countries not on the watch list are:

  • Australia
  • Brunei
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Iceland
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
  • St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Gemma Dobson was fired because she couldn't work weekends

Mum who was sacked for refusing to work weekends wins 'landmark' appeal for parents
Pregnant women could be offered £400 shopping vouchers to quit smoking

Pregnant women could be offered £400 shopping vouchers to quit smoking
How to turn your house into a summer solace

Bringing the outside in: Homeware to make your house feel like a summer oasis
Holidays are back on this summer

Holidays to Ibiza and Mallorca back on as 16 destinations added to travel green list

News

The neighbours decided to cut the tree in half in a move which has been labelled 'petty' by many

'Petty' neighbours cut tree in half to stop it hanging over their drive

Trending on Heart

Sex Education season 3 is coming to Netflix this year

Sex Education season 3 release date confirmed as Netflix teases first-look photos

Netflix

Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
Bobby Beale has been played by five actors

Who is Bobby Beale in EastEnders and how did he kill his sister?

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytton has revealed how she hides her baby bump

EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals how she hides her baby bump on set

TV & Movies

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Kayla

Who is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities