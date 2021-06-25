What is the 'green watch list' and which countries are on it?
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added 16 countries to England’s green travel list from Wednesday, June 30, which means the likes of Malta and Ibiza have opened up for holidays.
But Mr Shapps also revealed that 15 of these holiday hotspots will be added to the ‘watch list’, but what does this mean?
Here’s what we know…
What is the 'green watch list'?
Any country on this list is at risk of moving back to the amber list at short notice so travellers would have to isolate upon their return.
The system aims to avoid abrupt changes, with the government stating it is being implemented to “give passengers more certainty” and to “provide greater assurance for those who wish to travel abroad”.
But the destinations on the watch list will be kept under review, with ministers stating they ‘will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed’.
Which countries are on the watch list?
Every new destination added to the UK's green list except Malta will be on a special ‘watch list’.
There are currently 17 destinations on the green watch list:
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Madeira
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn Islands
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Travellers returning to the UK from these countries won’t need to quarantine, but they will have to provide a negative test result before departing for the UK.
They will also have to take a PCR test within two days of arrival.
The ‘green list’ countries not on the watch list are:
- Australia
- Brunei
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Iceland
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha