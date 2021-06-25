What is the 'green watch list' and which countries are on it?

The green watch list has 17 countries on it. Picture: PA Images

All the countries on the green watch list and what it means...

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added 16 countries to England’s green travel list from Wednesday, June 30, which means the likes of Malta and Ibiza have opened up for holidays.

But Mr Shapps also revealed that 15 of these holiday hotspots will be added to the ‘watch list’, but what does this mean?

Here’s what we know…

Brits may have to quarantine if countries are moved to the amber list. Picture: PA Images

What is the 'green watch list'?

Any country on this list is at risk of moving back to the amber list at short notice so travellers would have to isolate upon their return.

The system aims to avoid abrupt changes, with the government stating it is being implemented to “give passengers more certainty” and to “provide greater assurance for those who wish to travel abroad”.

But the destinations on the watch list will be kept under review, with ministers stating they ‘will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed’.

Holiday hotspots have been put on the green watch list. Picture: PA Images

Which countries are on the watch list?

Every new destination added to the UK's green list except Malta will be on a special ‘watch list’.

There are currently 17 destinations on the green watch list:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

Antigua in the Caribbean

Travellers returning to the UK from these countries won’t need to quarantine, but they will have to provide a negative test result before departing for the UK.

They will also have to take a PCR test within two days of arrival.

The ‘green list’ countries not on the watch list are: