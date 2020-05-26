Garden parties and BBQs 'could be allowed within weeks' under new lockdown plans

26 May 2020, 11:52

Garden parties could soon be allowed under new guidelines (stock images)
Garden parties could soon be allowed under new guidelines (stock images). Picture: Getty

The public may be allowed to host garden parties and BBQs with people outside of their household in June.

The government is reportedly considering bringing in new measures that would allow some people to mix with people outside their household toward the end of next month.

Read more: UK weather: Brits set for another heatwave as highs of 28C expected this week

Under the proposed new lockdown measures being considered by the government people would be allowed to host BBQs and garden parties with up to 10 people at their home, according to a report by Huffington Post.

Senior insiders told the publication that this relaxation of lockdown rules would be part of Boris Johnson's hope to give the public something to look forward to.

BBQs with up to 10 people could soon be allowed (stock image)
BBQs with up to 10 people could soon be allowed (stock image). Picture: Getty

The issue was reportedly discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday, as part of a wider strategy of reducing lockdown restrictions.

If the public are allowed to host others in their garden, the rule will be subject to a number of conditions - and could be part of a wider move to allow people to mix in 'social bubbles' of up to 10 people.

The new measures were reportedly discussed by the cabinet on Monday (stock image)
The new measures were reportedly discussed by the cabinet on Monday (stock image). Picture: Getty

This report comes after the Prime Minister confirmed that non-essential shops will be allowed to open next month if they are able to meet social distancing guidelines.

He said at yesterday's press conference that people should "get out and enjoy themselves in the open air from June 1" if they can.

Mr Johnson added: "I am certainly not going to discourage them from spending at all.

"It is early days but we are very much hoping there will be a bounce back over the course of the next few months."

Read more: Wetherspoons boss reveals plan to reopen all 875 pubs with special measures

The government has previously stated that the following conditions must be met before we can ease lockdown in the country.

1) That the NHS can cope

2) That there is a 'sustained and consistent' decrease in daily deaths

3) There needs to be reliable data from SAGE that the rate of infection is decreasing to 'manageable levels'

4) The supply of tests and PPE can meet future demand

5) To be confident that any changes will not risk a second peak in the virus

NOW READ:

B&M selling sun cream, water fountains and loungers for dogs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Government to 'look at' fines given to families in lockdown, Hancock says

UK & World

Peter and Emily have different views on sending their kids back to school

Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school

Celebrities

The Government could consider social bubbles in the future

What is a social bubble, how do they work, and is the UK Government going to use them?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The third season is set to return later this year

When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix and what happens in third series?

TV & Movies

Jenny and Lee posted the lovely snaps on social media

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee excite fans with unrecognisable throwback snaps from 2004

TV & Movies

The UK has been in lockdown for five weeks now

When are high street shops reopening and what will the social distancing rules be?
The care home worker claimed the woman followed her for ten minutes in the B&M store

Care home worker in tears as woman accuses her of 'spreading germs' by shopping at B&M in uniform
Schools are set to reopen next week

Summer holidays 'should be cancelled' for kids to catch up, says former Ofsted boss
Universal Orlando are starting a phased reopening

Universal Orlando Resort announce phased reopening from June 5

Travel