UK weather: Brits set for another heatwave as highs of 28C expected this week

26 May 2020, 11:00 | Updated: 26 May 2020, 11:10

Highs of 28C are expected this week (stock images)
Highs of 28C are expected this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: a heatwave is expected to descend on the country this week, reaching 28C highs in some parts of the country.

After a scorching Bank Holiday Weekend, the UK looks set for even warmer weather in the coming weeks.

It has been predicted by some forecasters that we could see the hottest day of the year this Sunday, with highs of 28C expected in some parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesperson said, according to The Sun: "It's hotter than the Mediterranean at the moment and it's going to stay like it all week.

"We're going to see temperatures well above the average.

"It'll get even hotter as we approach the weekend with 28C possible on Sunday.

"It could beat the record for the hottest day of the year so far."

The heatwave last week saw the mercury reach 28.2C in Suffolk, and we could be about to surpass that at the end of the week.

The UK experienced the sunniest April on record last month, with 224.5 hours of sunshine (the previous record was 211.9 hours in April 2015).

