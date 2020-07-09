Breaking News

Gyms, swimming pools and beauticians can reopen this month, Government announce

Oliver Dowden announced the changes to lockdown in a press conference today. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced the changes to England's lockdown this afternoon.

After months of being shut amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Government have announced that gyms, pools and nail bars can reopen this month in England.

In a press conference held today at No.10, the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced that indoor gyms and swimming pools can reopen from Monday July 25.

Meanwhile, outdoor swimming pools and waterparks can reopen from Saturday July 11.

As well as this, beauticians, nail salons, tattoo parlours and spas will be able to reopen to customers from Monday July 13.

Gyms, pools, nail salons and more will be reopening this month. Picture: PA

Speaking on the reopening of gyms, Olivier Dowden said: "We will be giving gyms the certainty, clarity and time they need to reopen safely, so that the maximum number open their doors in just two weeks time."

He went on to say: "The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool.

“Our comprehensive guidance will ensure gyms, pools and leisure centres have the support they need to reopen safely for their customers and staff.

“Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”

While safety measure will need to be put in place, gyms are free to reopen on July 25. Picture: Getty

He added that facilities will have to follow guidelines to protect their staff and customers, including but not limited to using booking systems, spacing out gym equipment and minimising class sizes.

Recreational sport can also now return this month, the earliest being cricket from this Saturday.

People will be able to have beauty treatments again from Monday July 13. Picture: Getty

Gyms and pools have been closed for four months now following the COVID-19 outbreak.

They closed across the UK back in March, when the entire nation went into a severe lockdown.

