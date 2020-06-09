Who can get tested for coronavirus, how can I apply for a test and how is the test carried out?

Everything you need to know about getting tested for COVID-19 in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Government recently revealed that anyone of any age can get tested for coronavirus if they have symptoms.

NHS and care workers were first offered the tests, but there is now capacity for anyone concerned they have the virus to get tested.

From applying for a test, to coronavirus symptoms, here is everything you need to know:

Who can get a coronavirus test?

You can get a test if you have coronavirus symptoms.

The official symptoms laid out by the NHS are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, you can only get a test for your child if they are aged 5 or over.

You can get a test if you have coronavirus symptoms. Picture: Getty

How do I apply for a coronavirus test?

You should apply for a coronavirus test as soon as you get symptoms.

You can apply for a test online or by phone.

Click here to apply online.

What happens during the test?

The test is usually taken through a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat.

You can swab yourself, or you can get someone to do it for you.

Children aged 11 and under should not do the swap themselves, and a guardian or parent should do it.

