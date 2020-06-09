New Zealand lift all lockdown restrictions as they declare themselves coronavirus free

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did "a little dance" when receiving the news. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

New Zealand has had no active cases of COVID-19 for two weeks now.

New Zealand has moved to level one of the coronavirus response system, the lowest tier of the alert approach.

This comes after the country reported no new coronaries cases for two weeks.

New Zealand has lifted all restrictions across the country, apart from one.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced there had been no new cases of COVID-19 for two weeks. Picture: Getty

Social distancing is no longer required and there are no limits of public gatherings, however, the boarders remain closed.

This means that schools and workplaces have reopened, weddings and funerals can take place again and public transport will return with no restrictions.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did "a little dance" when receiving the news.

There are now no limits on public gatherings in New Zealand, allowing families to reunite. Picture: Getty

She told the country: "While we're in a safer, stronger position, there's still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild.

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple, thank you, New Zealand."

Social distancing is no longer required in New Zealand. Picture: Getty

New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25, closing schools and businesses, with people being told to stay at home.

Just after five weeks of lockdown, the country started to allow takeaway food shops and non-essential businesses to reopen.

