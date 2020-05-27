Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown and how can I get an appointment?

27 May 2020, 15:15

Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown?
Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As lockdown continues across the UK, people have been left questioning whether they can still visit their local opticians.

While the Government recently eased lockdown slightly, strict rules and regulations still say in place for the public.

Non-essential high street shops still remain closed, but people are now allowed to meet with one other person from another household in an outdoor space with social distancing rules in place.

READ MORE: What is a social bubble, how do they work, and is the UK Government going to use them?

But what about opticians? Are they still open and how do you get an appointment?

Opticians have remained open for urgent and essential appointments
Opticians have remained open for urgent and essential appointments. Picture: Getty

Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown?

The Government have confirmed opticians can remain open as they work with the NHS to reduce pressure on GPs, A&E admissions and hospital eye appointments.

However, opticians should only be providing appointments for urgent cases and essential eye care.

Whether optician practices stay open is also up to the owners, and opening times could be changed.

Some opticians are offering video calls to patients
Some opticians are offering video calls to patients. Picture: Getty

How do I get an opticians appointment in lockdown?

Opticians are only taking urgent and essential eye appointments in lockdown.

The branches that are open are encouraging customers to call them before coming in for advice or to book an appointment.

Some opticians are offering video call appointments, while others are doing glass repairs in the post.

Specsavers, for example, have suspended all routine eye and hearing tests, but remain open to support "people in the communities we work in if they need urgent or essential care".

Vision Express have also cancelled all routine eye tests in line with COVID-19 restrictions, but are offering help for urgent eye care help including vision, eye health, glasses or contact lens problems.

READ MORE: Government announce 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the UK from abroad

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Nearly half of staff treating COVID-19 patients at Weston General Hospital test positive

UK & World

Coronavirus: Boss of BA's parent company says ministers have 'set back recovery'

UK & World

Matt Hancock announced the test and trace programme will launch tomorrow

Government announce test and trace programme will launch tomorrow morning

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Meet the line up for The Great British Sewing Bee

Meet The Great British Sewing Bee contestants still left in the competition

TV & Movies

Some hairdressers are planning how they will safely reopen their salons

Hairdressing chains announce plans to reopen salons on July 4

Lifestyle

Britain's Best Parent? starts on Thursday 28 May

What is Channel 4 show Britain's Best Parent? and who is host Anita Rani?

TV & Movies

McDonalds are preparing to re-open all their drive-thrus

McDonald's announces all UK branches to reopen next week for Drive-Thru's

Food & Health

When is the UK August bank holiday in 2020?

When is the UK August bank holiday in 2020?

Lifestyle

Gordon Ramsay accidentally went live on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay gives glimpse into £4million Cornwall mansion after accidental Instagram live

Celebrities