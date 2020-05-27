Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown and how can I get an appointment?

As lockdown continues across the UK, people have been left questioning whether they can still visit their local opticians.

While the Government recently eased lockdown slightly, strict rules and regulations still say in place for the public.

Non-essential high street shops still remain closed, but people are now allowed to meet with one other person from another household in an outdoor space with social distancing rules in place.

But what about opticians? Are they still open and how do you get an appointment?

Are opticians open in the UK during lockdown?

The Government have confirmed opticians can remain open as they work with the NHS to reduce pressure on GPs, A&E admissions and hospital eye appointments.

However, opticians should only be providing appointments for urgent cases and essential eye care.

Whether optician practices stay open is also up to the owners, and opening times could be changed.

How do I get an opticians appointment in lockdown?

Opticians are only taking urgent and essential eye appointments in lockdown.

The branches that are open are encouraging customers to call them before coming in for advice or to book an appointment.

Some opticians are offering video call appointments, while others are doing glass repairs in the post.

Specsavers, for example, have suspended all routine eye and hearing tests, but remain open to support "people in the communities we work in if they need urgent or essential care".

Vision Express have also cancelled all routine eye tests in line with COVID-19 restrictions, but are offering help for urgent eye care help including vision, eye health, glasses or contact lens problems.

