What is a social bubble, how do they work, and is the UK Government going to use them?

26 May 2020, 16:17

The Government could consider social bubbles in the future
The Government could consider social bubbles in the future. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the Government considers ways to exit lockdown, what are social bubbles and how do they work?

Lockdown regulations came into place on March 23, and have remained in place in the UK ever since.

England recently introduced a slight easing to the restrictions with the main change being that people can meet one other person from another household in an outdoor place, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

READ MORE: Government announce 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the UK from abroad

While no other changes have been made to the lockdown restrictions, the Government have said they are looking into safe ways people can be reunited with friends and family members they haven't seen in weeks.

One of these strategies which could be considered is 'social bubbles', something other countries have used as they ease lockdown restrictions.

Social bubbles could mean being reunited with your friends and family
Social bubbles could mean being reunited with your friends and family. Picture: Getty

What are social bubbles and how do they work?

Social bubbles are a way for people to be able to see their friends and family again in a monitored and structured way.

While your social bubble is currently only the people you live with, there could come a time when your social bubble can be opened up to multiple households.

The idea of social bubbles revolves around the thought that people have close friends and family who they interact with the most, says Dr Joshua Moon from the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex Business School.

He explains: "The notion of social bubbles means that those individuals with whom you interact most frequently are part of your 'bubble'. These are both the people you are most likely to infect and the people who are easiest to track down when contact tracing."

"Strangers are less likely to be infected but are also harder to recall when you’re being interviewed by a contact tracer.

"When it comes to easing lockdown, it is therefore easier for people to be allowed to meet with individuals in their social bubbles because those contacts can be traced and isolated more easily, thereby reducing onward transmission."

The idea of social bubbles would also mean that the people in your social bubble are not meeting people from other households.

At the moment, people can only meet with one other person from another household in an outdoor place
At the moment, people can only meet with one other person from another household in an outdoor place. Picture: Getty

Are the UK using social bubbles?

At the moment, no.

Lockdown rules still state you should not meet with any friends or family, unless it is outside, only with one person and following social distancing rules.

While social bubbles aren't being used at the moment, they are an option as the Government continue to iron out the plans of how we move out of lockdown.

READ MORE: Families of frontline workers who die from coronavirus will be given £60,000 payout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Government to 'look at' fines given to families in lockdown, Hancock says

UK & World

Peter and Emily have different views on sending their kids back to school

Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school

Celebrities

Coronavirus: Councils urged to continue homeless support after fears help 'fizzled out'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The third season is set to return later this year

When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix and what happens in third series?

TV & Movies

Jenny and Lee posted the lovely snaps on social media

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee excite fans with unrecognisable throwback snaps from 2004

TV & Movies

The UK has been in lockdown for five weeks now

When are high street shops reopening and what will the social distancing rules be?
The care home worker claimed the woman followed her for ten minutes in the B&M store

Care home worker in tears as woman accuses her of 'spreading germs' by shopping at B&M in uniform
Schools are set to reopen next week

Summer holidays 'should be cancelled' for kids to catch up, says former Ofsted boss
Universal Orlando are starting a phased reopening

Universal Orlando Resort announce phased reopening from June 5

Travel