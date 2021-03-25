Government guidelines mean you CAN use friend's toilet when visiting them in the garden

You will be able to go inside to use the bathroom when socialising outdoors from March 29. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

People will be allowed to walk through their friend's houses to get to an outdoor space or to use the bathroom from March 29.

As the Government's roadmap out of lockdown continues, the next step comes on March 29 when people will be allowed to meet loved ones outside.

The rule of six will return, and people can meet others in outdoor spaces – including private gardens.

People will be able to socialise outdoors later this month as lockdown continues to ease. Picture: Getty

However, there was some concern from the public around what it means if you need to walk through someone's home to get to the garden, or if you need to use their bathroom.

The Government has confirmed that people can walk through other's homes to access a private garden, and can use their toilet.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the rules in February earlier this year, stating: "Yes, people can move through a private household to get to a garden if they need to."

When questioned about using the bathroom while socialising in someone's private garden, the spokesperson said: "Yes, as I say, the same as the situation last year."

You can go indoors to walk through to a private outdoor garden or to use the bathroom. Picture: Getty

You should not, however, be socialising indoors and should only enter the home for these two reasons.

The official roadmap states that "evidence shows that it is safer to meet outdoors than indoors", which is why the easing of lockdown starts with this step.

It reads: "The evidence shows that it is safer for people to meet outdoors rather than indoors.

"And this is why from 29 March, when most schools start to break up for the Easter holidays, outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) of either 6 people (the Rule of 6) or 2 households will also be allowed, making it easier for friends and families to meet outside."

People will be allowed to go inside to use the bathroom, but should not be socialising indoors. Picture: Getty

You can find the full list of lockdown easing measures and dates below:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021

Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors

Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)

All limits on weddings and other life events removed

