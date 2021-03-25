Government guidelines mean you CAN use friend's toilet when visiting them in the garden
25 March 2021, 15:11 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 15:14
People will be allowed to walk through their friend's houses to get to an outdoor space or to use the bathroom from March 29.
As the Government's roadmap out of lockdown continues, the next step comes on March 29 when people will be allowed to meet loved ones outside.
The rule of six will return, and people can meet others in outdoor spaces – including private gardens.
READ MORE: Pubs could be allowed to ban punters who have not had the Covid-19 vaccination
However, there was some concern from the public around what it means if you need to walk through someone's home to get to the garden, or if you need to use their bathroom.
The Government has confirmed that people can walk through other's homes to access a private garden, and can use their toilet.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the rules in February earlier this year, stating: "Yes, people can move through a private household to get to a garden if they need to."
When questioned about using the bathroom while socialising in someone's private garden, the spokesperson said: "Yes, as I say, the same as the situation last year."
You should not, however, be socialising indoors and should only enter the home for these two reasons.
The official roadmap states that "evidence shows that it is safer to meet outdoors than indoors", which is why the easing of lockdown starts with this step.
It reads: "The evidence shows that it is safer for people to meet outdoors rather than indoors.
"And this is why from 29 March, when most schools start to break up for the Easter holidays, outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) of either 6 people (the Rule of 6) or 2 households will also be allowed, making it easier for friends and families to meet outside."
You can find the full list of lockdown easing measures and dates below:
Step 1: From March 8, 2021
- All schools to reopen
- Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume
- People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis
- Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands
- Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6
From March 29, 2021
- Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces
- Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)
- Organised adult or children's sports activities can return
- Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)
Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021
- Non-essential retail to open
- Outdoor hospitality can reopen
- Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
- Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
- Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
- Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people
Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021
- Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain
- 30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)
- International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open
- Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes
- Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events
- Significant life events allowed up to 30 people
Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021
- Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors
- Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)
- All limits on weddings and other life events removed
READ NOW: Brits could continue remote working as Government look to bring in a 'legal right to work from home'