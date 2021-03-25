Pubs could be allowed to ban punters who have not had the Covid-19 vaccination

People could be refused entry into pubs if they have not received the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson revealed yesterday pub landlords could be given the choice to ban any customers who have not received the jab.

Pubs could be allowed to ban punters who have not received the Covid-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister has said.

Speaking to MPs yesterday, Boris Johnson said the decision to only allow vaccinated people into their pubs "may be up to the landlord".

He added: "The concept of vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us.”

READ MORE: Brits could continue remote working as Government look to bring in a 'legal right to work from home'

Boris Johnson said it might be up to pub landlords who they allow into their watering holes. Picture: Getty

A review on these terms is set to take place towards May, when the hospitality sector is set to reopen.

According to the BBC, the Government are also looking into people being able to use a recent negative test for the virus as a way to get into pubs.

The Prime Minister said that vaccine certification 'should not be totally alien to us'. Picture: Getty

The potential plans have not been well-received by everyone, with Tory MP Steve Baker saying it is a "ghastly trap" that is unfair to those who have not had the vaccine.

The review is set to look into ways people can store their vaccination and test information on their mobile phones as a way to gain access to pubs.

Pubs are on track to reopen in May as part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: Getty

Speaking to MPs on Wednesday, Mr Johnson explained: "I find myself in this long national conversation thinking very deeply about it."

He added that he believes the public "want me as Prime Minister to take all the action I can to protect them".

READ NOW: Boris Johnson promises travel update 'in a few days' but warns it's too early to book holidays abroad