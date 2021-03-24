Boris Johnson promises travel update 'in a few days' but warns it's too early to book holidays abroad

24 March 2021

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Prime Minister has spoken out on the prospect of summer holidays this year.

Boris Johnson has warned that it's still 'too early' to book summer holidays abroad, but has said that he will give an update within the coming weeks.

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street last night (Wednesday March 24), he said that things "look difficult for the time being" due to rising cases of coronavirus in Europe.

He said: "A lot of people do want to know about what's going to happen on the holidays front.

Boris Johnson led the press conference yesterday evening
Boris Johnson led the press conference yesterday evening. Picture: PA

"I know there's a great deal of curiosity and interest. All I can say is it's just too early to say. And so my advice is to everybody to wait for the global travel taskforce to report.

"We've heard already that there are other European countries where the disease is now rising. So things certainly look difficult for the time being.

"But we will be able to say more we hope in a few days’ time, I certainly hope to say more by April 5."

It was announced this week that non-essential travel will be made illegal until July for people in England and Wales, with fines of up to £5,000 for those who leave the country without a 'reasonable excuse'.

It is not yet known when foreign holidays will be permitted again
It is not yet known when foreign holidays will be permitted again. Picture: PA

MPs will vote on the new law on Thursday, and it will come into affect on Monday 29 March if approved.

Non-essential travel is already banned under lockdown restrictions, but the new law would make it illegal until June 30, unless Ministers bring in new rules to scrap it early.

