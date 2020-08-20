Primary school becomes first in England to make children's face masks mandatory

20 August 2020, 15:58 | Updated: 20 August 2020, 16:02

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Children at a school in Buckinghamshire will be forced to wear face masks or visors when the return to in September.

A Primary School in Bletchley has become the first in the country to make face masks mandatory to pupils when they return to school in September.

Premier Academy's Eaton Mill Primary School revealed the new rules in a newsletter which was reportedly sent to parents on Monday.

The head of the school has also told parents that they should send their children to Hogwarts if they are not going to take the pandemic seriously.

Chief executive officer of the Premier Academy's Eaton Mill Primary School, Warren Harrison, reportedly said in the newsletter that the Government were "doing everything on the hoof", and that they are acting with "common sense, logic and reason".

Reception children will be the only year not required to wear a face mask, while year one and up must cover up.

They also warned that face coverings are "not acceptable", and that they will be recommending N95 or surgical masks.

These new school rules go against the latest Government guidelines, which state that any child aged below 11 does not need to wear a face covering in small spaces such as shops and public transport.

An extract taken from the Mirror of the newsletter reads: "All staff, children, parents, carers and visitors must don a mask when on site or they will not be allowed access.

"Face coverings are not acceptable. We recommend the N95 or surgical masks. Once in their bubbles, children and those members of staff in close contact with children will change from a mask to a named shield which will be supplied by the school. Anyone may however stay in a mask if they prefer.

"Reception aged children will not be mandated to wear a mask or face shield, however we would encourage you to encourage them to do so at the current time.

"When moving around the school, masks or shields must be worn - e.g visiting the toilets. When not in the classroom, masks may be removed for eating purposes and when outside the building during the bubble's daily walks. All cross bubble contact between children and staff and staff and staff will need all parties to don a mask.

"At dismissal time all shields should be left on desks with water bottles so that they can be cleaned efficiently. Children will be dismissed in masks to adults wearing masks."

It also reads: "Make sure that your child understands why they are wearing a mask.

"Teach them how to apply it and remove it and slip their arm through it up to their bicep for when they go to the dining hall or their daily walks.

"It would also be useful if they could practise wearing a shield over their face for a while at home to get them used to this too.

"Please note that the following steps are precautionary measures designed to protect everyone from C-19 and especially the more vulnerable members of staff. These measures will be reviewed monthly however we expect more schools to follow suit."

