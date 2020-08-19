Shocking figures reveal 15 UK locations seeing rapid increase in COVID-19

19 August 2020, 17:37

The pandemic isn't over yet
The pandemic isn't over yet. Picture: PA

Terrifying new data has revealed a number of UK locations have seen an increase in coronavirus infections.

New data has revealed that a whopping 15 different UK locations have seen COVID-19 cases soar in the past week.

The shocking statistics also show that many of them are places that haven't been previously identified as a higher risk location and weren't under stricter rules in regard to lockdown.

The Prime Minister pictured a few weeks ago
The Prime Minister pictured a few weeks ago. Picture: PA

Manchester and Salford are among the areas in local lockdown where the killer virus is on the rise, alongside Blackburn with Darwen, which had seemed to be on the right track.

However, a number of different areas not currently covered by restrictions are experiencing rising infections.

Birmingham has also seen a steep rise in cases, Public Health England figures show.

Northampton has England's highest rate - thanks to an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory - but is not currently covered by restrictions.

Craven in North Yorkshire, Melton in Leicestershire, Barnsley, Woking, Richmond-upon-Thames, East Staffordshire and Coventry have experience notably increases in the last week.

And Oadby and Wigston, an area just outside Leicester that was previously on local lockdown, has experienced a jump again.

Across England there are 80 areas with a rate of more than 10 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Of these, 53 have seen increases in the past seven days, with parts of the Midlands and London appearing to show worrying rises.

The following areas have recorded high weekly jumps:

Northampton (up from 38.7 to 124.2)

Blackburn with Darwen (up from 68.1 to 86.2)

Manchester (up from 37.3 to 47.6)

Salford (up from 27.4 to 36.7)

Kirklees (up from 30.0 to 35.7)

Birmingham (up from 19.7 to 31.7)

Bury (up from 26.7 to 33.0)

Melton (up from 13.7 to 25.4)

Oadby and Wigston (up from 12.3 to 24.6)

Woking (up from 7.9 to 22.8)

Craven (up from 1.8 to 22.8)

Barnsley (up from 14.2 to 22.3)

Richmond upon Thames (up from 5.1 to 19.2)

East Staffordshire( up from 6.7 to 17.5)

Coventry (up from 16.1 to 21.3)

