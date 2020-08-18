Dr Hilary Jones says young adults are 'driving coronavirus pandemic'

By Alice Dear

The Good Morning Britain resident doctor said the pandemic is being driven by people in their 20s-40s 'without doubt'.

Dr Hilary Jones claimed on Good Morning Britain this week that young people are 'driving' the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resident doctor, who has just come back from a long break from the show, said that older age groups are "carrying out their own risk assessments", unlike younger people.

This is because he believes people in their 20s, 30s and 40s see themselves as "less vulnerable".

Speaking on the show, he said: "What we are seeing is a pandemic driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, without doubt.

"It’s the young adults, and middle-aged adults that are driving the pandemic."

He continued: "Other people, in older age groups for example, are almost carrying out their own risk assessments, saying, 'We’re going to stay away from those areas and situations where we’re more likely to be exposed to the virus'."

On the other hand, Dr Hilary said younger people are saying "Actually, we don’t feel that we’re vulnerable so we’ll go out to socials, gatherings, pubs and restaurants, and we’re not so concerned.”

He continued to explain: "The trouble is the WHO say they’re the ones driving the pandemic.

"There’s a spill over bringing the virus to more vulnerable people. Definitely we’re seeing an increase of cases in the middle-age groups, less transmissions and infections in the older age groups, because they’re doing their own risk assessments, they’re adopting their own rules."

