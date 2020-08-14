Face mask fines in the UK raised to £3,200 by Government

14 August 2020, 13:43

People can now be fined thousands for not wearing face coverings where they are required
People can now be fined thousands for not wearing face coverings where they are required. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the fines for not wearing a face mask will increase.

People who continuously break face mask and face covering rules in the UK could be fined a massive £3,200.

This figure has been increased by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as lockdown measures continue to ease across Britain.

In a bid to stop a second wave of the virus, the fines have increased as indoor theatres, casinos, soft play centre and more will reopen this weekend.

READ MORE: Government add France to UK quarantine list as holidaymakers are forced to isolate

Boris Johnson made the changes before lockdown measures ease again
Boris Johnson made the changes before lockdown measures ease again. Picture: PA

Speaking of the new fines, the PM said: "Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent.

"That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the fines for not wearing a face mask will increase
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the fines for not wearing a face mask will increase. Picture: Getty

At the moment, people can be fined £100 if they are caught not wearing a face covering in a required area such as shops and public transport.

That fine can go down to £50 if it is paid within the first 14 days.

However, the new enforcement rules will see repeat offenders charged up to a maximum of £3,200.

The fines for illegal raves have also been increased to £10,000.

READ NOW: UK economy officially enters recession for first time in 11 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

VJ celebrations may look different this year

VJ Day 2020: What is Victory over Japan Day and how is it celebrated in the UK?
The rules for weddings across the UK have changed

What are the new rules for weddings in the UK?

Aberdeen players 'fined heavily' for coronavirus rules breach

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The woman shared her shocking story to Reddit (stock images)

Mother of the bride kicked out of wedding for brutal speech that silenced the room

Lifestyle

EastEnders' return date has been revealed

When is EastEnders coming back? Return date finally revealed

TV & Movies

The Sims Spark'd has been a huge hit

EA boss Dave Miotke addresses The Sims 5 rumours and whether or not open worlds will be reintroduced

Lifestyle

EastEnders is back on our screens in September

EastEnders teases Stacey Fowler’s dramatic return as bosses confirm comeback date

TV & Movies

Gordon's videos are hilarious

Gordon Ramsay joins TikTok to savagely rate others' food tutorials and they're hilarious

Celebrities

Parents have been left concerned after finding 'sexy' underwear on their children's LOL Dolls

Parents 'disgusted' after cold water reveals hidden 'sexy' lingerie on LOL Surprise Dolls

Lifestyle