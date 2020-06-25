What are the new pub rules when they reopen on July 4?

25 June 2020, 16:13

Pub environments will be very different when they reopen in July 4
Pub environments will be very different when they reopen in July 4. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced pub will be reopening on July 4, we take a look at how different they will really be.

This week, the Government announced that pubs across England can reopen on July 4.

This comes as lockdown is progressively eased in some areas in the UK, especially England.

Pubs reopening is great news for businesses up and down the country, and also punters who have longed for a cold beer for months now.

But, how different will pubs be when they reopen, and what will the new rules be?

Pubs and punters will be expected to make several changes
Pubs and punters will be expected to make several changes. Picture: Getty

We've put together some of the rules and new details that will be introduced to pubs when they reopen:

- Depending on the pub, with may have to book before you arrive at the pub to help them manage numbers

- Pubs will take your information for 21 days for the NHS Test and Trace programme

- Entry times could be staggered throughout the day

- Less people will be allowed in pubs to allowed social distancing

- Pubs will have to offer table service to prevent queues and the amount of surfaces being touched

- Ordering through an app may be possible depending on the pub

- Hand sanitiser will be available in pubs

- No communal dancing will be allowed and no loud music which would make customers raise their voices

READ MORE: New law will allow drinking on street and in car parks to help pubs bounce back

