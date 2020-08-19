Restaurants pull out of Eat Out to Help Out scheme over 'rude' customers

Some establishments have decided to leave the scheme after receiving backlash from customers. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Some establishments are no longer part of the popular scheme following incidents with diners.

Some restaurants have pulled out of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme over 'rude' diners.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme was set up by Rishi Sunak to help the hospitality sector get back on its feet following lockdown.

The restaurants who take part are offering 50 per cent off food and soft drinks between Monday - Wednesday in August.

However, some restaurant owners have chosen to opt out of the scheme following unfair demand and attitudes from some customers.

The Government's scheme lasts throughout August, and has been created in a bid to get people spending in the hospitality sector. Picture: Getty

For example, Simon Hulstone, owner of The Elephant in Torquay harbour, took to Twitter this week writing: "So much hate for being full on Tues/Wed from people.

"Even threatening to never eat with us again unless they can get £10 off other days!!! Very bizarre behaviour. We are operating with 30% less covers we would love to do more guests."

Some restaurants have seen customers turn rude over discount demands. Picture: Getty

The Tavern Inn in Newquay is also pulling out of the scheme, with the owner Kelly Hill telling the BBC: "It has brought us nothing but negativity due to the huge demand, causing long waits on food, tables over-running and hostility towards our staff.

"People are ordering big, big meals; they are not willing to wait for their food; our staff are being shouted at for having no tables, or for the service being slow.

"It's put an awful lot of strain on our waiting staff and kitchen staff."

Waitresses have also spoken out on the hostility from some diners. Picture: Getty

Other restaurant workers have taken to social media to complain about the behaviour of some customers.

One wrote on Twitter: "If you book a table for eat out to help out, please anticipate the place will be packed and the food will take a bit longer than usual.

"I'm sick of customers being so rude over something I can't control."

