Pizza Express announce closure of 73 restaurants - see the full list

Pizza Express will close 73 of its stores. Picture: PA

Pizza Express will close 73 of its restaurants, affecting 1,100 jobs - find out which branches are affected.

Pizza Express have announced the closure of 73 of their restaurants, which will potentially cut up to 1,100 jobs.

The chain - which currently has 454 restaurants across the UK - is making the cuts in a bid to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pizza Express confirmed on Tuesday that it had finalised a proposal to reduce restaurant and rental costs via a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

The proposal stated that, although many restaurants were profitable before lockdown, earnings had been declining over the past three years.

The Pizza chain has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

It also added that most chains that will be closed are close to another branch.

Zoe Bowley, Pizza Express's managing director for the UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the impact of the global pandemic has meant that we have had to make some incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term.

"Today we have confirmed that 73 of our pizzerias are proposed to close permanently.

"Our focus is on our people whose jobs are impacted and we will be doing everything we can either to redeploy them or to support them in finding roles elsewhere.

1,100 jobs will be affected by the closures. Picture: PA

"Hard as this process is, it will protect the jobs of over 9,000 of our colleagues and provide a strong footing for Pizza Express to meet future challenges and opportunities."

And Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, added: "These situations are never easy, particularly now for the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses on our high streets at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Property owners, however, need to take into consideration the impact on their investors, including the millions of people whose savings and pensions are invested in commercial property, as they vote on any CVA proposal."

Which Pizza Express branches are closing? See the full list

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Aylesbury

Barnstaple - Three Tuns

Biggleswade

Billericay

Birmingham - Corporation Street

Birmingham - Mailbox

Bournemouth - Post Office Road

Bramhall

Bristol - Berkeley Square

Bristol - Regent Street

Bromsgrove

Bruton Place

Charlotte Street

Chippenham

Dalton Park

Darlington

Dudley - Merry Hill

Earls Court - Earls Court Road

Edinburgh - Holyrood

Formby

Fulham Palace Road

Glasgow – Princes Square

Glossop

Gosforth

Grantham

Halifax

Hampstead

Hatch End

Hereford

Heswall

Ipswich - Lloyds Avenue

Leeds - Crown Street

Leeds - Horsforth

Ludlow

Lymington

Melton Mowbray

Midhurst

Milton Keynes

Moseley

New Brighton

Newcastle

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - South Wales

Northallerton

Nottingham - Goosegate

O2 Finchley

Orpington

Oxford - Oxford Castle

Poole

Port Solent

Ramsgate

Reading - St Mary's ButtsScarborough

Sheffield - Devonshire Street

Sheffield The Moor

Shirley

Southport - Old

Bank

Stafford

Staines

Stoke

Stourbridge

Sudbury

Torquay

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walsall

Wapping

Wardour Street

Weston-super-Mare

Whiteley Village

Whitstable

Wrexham

