Pizza Express announce closure of 73 restaurants - see the full list

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with JK & Kelly 6:30am - 10am
19 August 2020, 07:37
Pizza Express will close 73 of its restaurants, affecting 1,100 jobs - find out which branches are affected.
Pizza Express have announced the closure of 73 of their restaurants, which will potentially cut up to 1,100 jobs.
The chain - which currently has 454 restaurants across the UK - is making the cuts in a bid to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more: Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa
Pizza Express confirmed on Tuesday that it had finalised a proposal to reduce restaurant and rental costs via a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).
The proposal stated that, although many restaurants were profitable before lockdown, earnings had been declining over the past three years.
It also added that most chains that will be closed are close to another branch.
Zoe Bowley, Pizza Express's managing director for the UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the impact of the global pandemic has meant that we have had to make some incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term.
Read more: This Morning viewers slam Gyles Brandeth's ‘bad taste’ coronavirus joke
"Today we have confirmed that 73 of our pizzerias are proposed to close permanently.
"Our focus is on our people whose jobs are impacted and we will be doing everything we can either to redeploy them or to support them in finding roles elsewhere.
"Hard as this process is, it will protect the jobs of over 9,000 of our colleagues and provide a strong footing for Pizza Express to meet future challenges and opportunities."
And Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, added: "These situations are never easy, particularly now for the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses on our high streets at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Property owners, however, need to take into consideration the impact on their investors, including the millions of people whose savings and pensions are invested in commercial property, as they vote on any CVA proposal."
Aberdeen - Belmont Street
Aylesbury
Barnstaple - Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham - Corporation Street
Birmingham - Mailbox
Bournemouth - Post Office Road
Bramhall
Bristol - Berkeley Square
Bristol - Regent Street
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Charlotte Street
Chippenham
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley - Merry Hill
Earls Court - Earls Court Road
Edinburgh - Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow – Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich - Lloyds Avenue
Leeds - Crown Street
Leeds - Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport - Isle of Wight
Newport - South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham - Goosegate
O2 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford - Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Ramsgate
Reading - St Mary's ButtsScarborough
Sheffield - Devonshire Street
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport - Old
Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour Street
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham
NOW READ:
Stacey Solomon left 'emotional and excited' as she announces new book on crafting and organising