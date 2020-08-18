This Morning viewers slam Gyles Brandeth's ‘bad taste’ coronavirus joke

Gyles Brandreth has been criticised for making a joke about COVID on This Morning.

This Morning has come under fire today, after Gyles Brandreth made a joke about coronavirus.

The comedian and former Conservative MP appeared on the show in a bid to make hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford laugh.

Speaking from his home via video link, the 72-year-old said: "I'd love to tell you my favourite coronavirus joke. But it'll take you two weeks to see if you get it."

60-year-old Eamonn was clearly impressed, as he giggled and replied: "That's an intelligent joke as well. That's what you get from that man. That's brilliant."

Gyles Brandreth offended This Morning viewers with his coronavirus joke. Picture: ITV

But it seems as though people at home didn’t find it funny, with many branding Gyles ‘insensitive’.

One fan Tweeted: "Shame on you @thismorning for having guests that are making jokes about Covid-19. It was disrespectful and bad taste."

Another said: "Because coronavirus is something to joke about."

While a third added: “@thismorning really inappropriate “Coronavirus joke” from your “man that makes you laugh. please remember some of your viewers have lost family....not ok Pouting face#loveforthelost."

And a fourth wrote: “Shame on you @thismorning for having guests that are making jokes about Covid-19. It was disrespectful and in bad taste. #ThisMorning.”

Although many viewers disagreed and found the joke hilarious, with friend of the show Lizzie Cundy Tweeting: “I’m in hysterics listening to @gylesbrandreth jokes on @thismorning ! @eamonnholmes @RuthieeL ! Literally had tears !! #thismorning”

While a second person added: “@thismorning we need Giles brandreth on this morning EVERY morning doing jokes of the day. Laughed til my sides hurt. Good old fashioned humour.”

This comes after Ruth was forced to apologise during Monday’s show when another guest swore live on air.

Katie Morley accidentally swore on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Katie Morley appeared for the first time to give advice to viewers who are struggling with their finances.

But as she spoke to a caller named Lesley about getting a refund from a furniture company, Katie accidentally said a swear word.

After Lesley explained her issue, Katie replied: “Oh Lesley, I’m sorry that’s s***.”

Realising her slip up, she then giggled and put her head in her hands.

As Ruth immediately responded: “We’re sorry about the swear word.”

