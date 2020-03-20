How to send a postcard to a lonely OAP quarantined in a care home during coronavirus crisis

20 March 2020, 13:39 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 14:17

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Postcards of Kindness is a fantastic initiative that gets you writing to old people who might be struggling with feelings of loneliness during the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus has changed everyone's lives, but some people are feeling more isolated and frightened than ever - particularly older people living in care homes.

The Government has advised that they spend at least four months isolated from their loved ones as they are extremely susceptible to covid-19, and could end up very unwell or even lose their lives if they catch the virus.

But thanks to charity initiative Postcards of Kindness, big-hearted Brits can write friendly postcards to the elderly and infirm currently struggling with both loneliness and disruption to their routine.

It was set up by Louise Baker, who was a guest on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden earlier this week.

Read more: Tom Fletcher shares how he is telling his kids about coronavirus

Amanda Holden praised the initiative, which can boost your mood as well as the old person's
Amanda Holden praised the initiative, which can boost your mood as well as the old person's. Picture: Heart

She set up the project to inspire conversations, jog memories and bring smiles into the care homes that she works for. She asked for people to send an extra postcard when they went on holiday.

Louise said: "We wanted residents to know they were always thought of, and encourage them to chat to staff, family members and one another about things they remembered about holidays.

"The response was phenomenal, to put it mildly..! Last year we decided we didn't want to keep those moments to ourselves, and I founded Postcards of Kindness - The Group to connect care homes across the country with people who might wish to keep in touch.

Read more: The NHS' latest advice about coronavirus

"Our aim was to keep residents a part of their local communities and beyond, to bring so many opportunities for happy chatting, and to break down barriers of isolation and loneliness.

"Cards don't have to be from holiday destinations, or even about holidays. They're sent from day trips and from home; they talk about the weather, music and pets.

"They don't only inspire holiday memories, but give residents something to hold on to and treasure, and open new avenues for communication and friendship.

Taking a few moments to write a friendly postcard can have a hugely positive impact
Taking a few moments to write a friendly postcard can have a hugely positive impact. Picture: Getty

"Your postcards are enhancing residents' lives, and hopefully bringing you joy too.

"With increasing numbers of care homes in lockdown due to you-know-what, we wanted to give this appeal a boost, so that those no longer receiving visits wouldn't feel quite so alone. We know the staff members appreciate them, too."

If you would like to find out how to write to an older person, or just learn more about the project, please visit their official Facebook page.

