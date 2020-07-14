Do shop workers have to wear face masks?

14 July 2020, 13:27

Will shop assistants also be expected to wear face coverings?
Will shop assistants also be expected to wear face coverings?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From July 24, wearing masks will be mandatory for the public in shops, but what about shop workers?

This week it was announced England would be following in Scotland's footsteps and making face masks compulsory in shops.

The new policy will come into place on July 24, with people facing a £100 fine if they don't comply.

But what about shop workers, are they also expected to wear face coverings?

READ MORE: Boots to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 stores due to coronavirus pandemic

Do shop workers have to wear face masks?

Matt Hancock is expected to be giving a speech on July 14 regarding face coverings in shops, when more specific details will be revealed.

However, it has been reported shop workers will not be forced to wear face coverings like their customers.

The Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC this week: "They’re not being covered by this but I think if you go into most shops you will see that staff for a longer time now have either been wearing face shields or face masks.

“It won’t be a compulsory requirement because it won’t always be right for every setting in a retail environment, particularly those working behind the tills and so on.”

Most shop workers are wearing some sort of face covering at the moment
Most shop workers are wearing some sort of face covering at the moment.

Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

The new policy on face coverings does not include children under 11.

This age bracket is exempt from wearing face coverings, alongside people with certain medical conditions.

When does the new face covering rule start?

The Government's new policy on face coverings will start from July 24.

From this date, everyone – except those who are exempt – will be required to wear a face mask or covering when shopping in any store.

People not complying with the rules will face a potential fine of £100, which can be dropped to £50 if paid within 14 days.

READ MORE: The new rules you'll have to follow when visiting swimming pools have been revealed

Dr Hilary has slammed the decision on face masks

Dr Hilary Jones criticises government’s decision to wait 11 days for new face mask rule
Do children also have to wear face coverings in shops?

Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

Coronavirus: Why UK's COVID-19 recession will feel far more intense than the aftermath of 2008

