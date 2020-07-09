Breaking News

Boots to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 stores due to coronavirus pandemic

By Alice Dear

Boots have announced a restructuring to the company which will put thousands of jobs at risk.

It was announced today the high street pharmacy chain Boots will be cutting jobs and closing some of their Boots Opticians stores.

This comes after the brand said the coronavirus pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the company.

Boots are expected to cut 4,000 jobs, which is said to affect an estimated 7 per cent of the firm's workforce.

In particular, the staff in Nottingham's support office are said to be most affected.

Boots will also be closing 48 Boots Opticians stores across the UK as part of the restructuring.

This comes after the opticians business saw sales drop by a massive 72 per cent, and retail sales by 48 per cent in the past three months.

It has been reported a number of deputy and assistant manager roles, as well as beauty advisors and customer advisor roles will be affected by brand's restructuring.

Managing Director of Boots UK, Sebastian James, said in a statement: "The proposals announced today are decisive actions to accelerate our transformation plan, allow Boots to continue its vital role as part of the UK health system, and ensure profitable long-term growth.

"I am so very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication during the last few challenging months."

He went on: "They have stepped forward to support their communities, our customers and the NHS during this time, and I am extremely proud to be serving alongside them.

"In doing this, we are building a stronger and more modern Boots for our customers, patients and colleagues.

"We recognise that today's proposals will be very difficult for the remarkable people who make up the heart of our business, and we will do everything in our power to provide the fullest support during this time."

