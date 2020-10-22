Four students fined £10,000 each after breaking lockdown rules with house party

The students have been fined and suspended from their university. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The students at Nottingham Trent University have also been suspended following the event on Tuesday night.

Four students from Nottingham have been fined a whopping £10,000 each after they broke lockdown rules by throwing a house party.

The students were caught with more than 30 people in their house on Tuesday night, after officials had already broken the party up earlier.

According to reports, the students told the Community Protection Officers they were having the "time of their lives" and said that they were "spoiling their fun".

Now, the four students will face a £10,000 fine each and suspension from their university.

Nottingham is currently in tier 2, which prohibits households mixing indoors. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Nottingham Trent University told The Sun: “We have been notified by Nottinghamshire Police this morning that they have imposed £10,000 fines on NTU students.

“On receipt of that notification we immediately launched an investigation, and each student has been suspended pending the outcome of our investigation."

The students reportedly told the officers they were "spoiling their fun". Picture: Getty

They added: “Any student who is found to have breached our disciplinary regulations can face a range of sanctions, up to and including expulsion.

“We have repeatedly made clear to all students that they – like everyone – have a crucial role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

The spokesperson added that they know that a "vast majority" of their students respect COVID guidelines and advice, but that they will "not tolerate" breaches.

They said that where there is evidence of breaches, they will take action.

Nottingham University have warned other students they will take action if they need to. Picture: PA

Nottinghamshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said of the event: "This needs to stop. The claims that police presented as a barrier to the students’ fun are astounding. How many fines do we have to give before the message is understood?

“We do not take pleasure in handing out fines and would much rather be in a situation where students could enjoy themselves but the reality is that if people do not follow the Covid-19 restrictions, more people will die.

“The majority of students are following the rules but there obviously is a significant number of them who feel as though they can show blatant disregard for the safety of those around them.

“We have demonstrated that we will take action where necessary and I’d like to thank the Community Protection Officers for spotting the party and engaging with the occupants at the house in Lenton last night.

“The students were given the opportunity for the situation to end with a warning but instead decided it was appropriate to lie to officers.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and I urge those who are considering to host parties to think again.

“We will be working closely with Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham City Council to make sure that all breaches of Covid legislation are attended and dealt with appropriately.”

