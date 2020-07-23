How supermarket loyalty card schemes have changed during lockdown: Sainsbury's Tesco, M&S and more

Some supermarkets have made changes to their loyalty schemes over lockdown. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about loyalty scheme rules and extensions during lockdown.

The UK was put into lockdown on 23 March, and many people have seen a change in their shopping habits since the pandemic began.

Supermarkets have remained open for the duration of lockdown, but many have introduced changes to their loyalty schemes to reflect how their customers are shopping - for example, buying more online.

Kent Live reports that supermarkets and shops are making alterations to help their shoppers adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

M&S Sparks

Sparks has gone digital-first. Picture: PA

Marks and Spencer recently announced a huge change to their loyalty card scheme - that they would be going digital first.

From 9 July, they relaunched their Sparks loyalty scheme with the promise 'Good things happen every time you shop'.

According to their website, the digital first scheme aims to offer: "a more personalised experience with instant rewards, a wider selection of charities to support and more tailored personal offers, so customers can be confident that good things happen for them and the causes they care about every time they shop with M&S."

New features include:

- A guarantee that one customer a week will be rewarded with free shopping

- Giveaways worth thousands to spend instore

- Small rewards like candles and packets of Percy Pigs

Tesco Clubcard

Tesco have extended their vouchers. Picture: PA

Clubcard holders who haven't been visiting the supermarket during lockdown will be relived to know that Tesco have extended their Clubcard vouchers.

Vouchers due to expire on 31 May have been extended until November 30, giving you six extra months to spend them.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's points are still available to spend for 12 months. Picture: PA

Those shopping at Sainsbury's during lockdown can still collect points - and, while there haven't been any extensions on these, they are available to spend for 12 months.

Shoppers have been unable to spend points with places like Vue cinema during lockdown, however, as these have remained closed.

Co-op

The Co-op has been donating money to charity throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

Co-op, whose loyalty scheme allows you to earn back money from your shop, gave customers the chance to donate to their coronavirus fund during lockdown.

When customers get five per cent of their shop for own-brand goods, the Co-op will donate another one per cent to charity.

