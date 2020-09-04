Diarrhoea, stomach aches and sickness could be sign of COVID-19 in children, study finds

4 September 2020

Diarrhoea, stomach aches and sickness could be sign of COVID-19 in children. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There has been calls for the NHS to update their list of coronavirus symptoms with diarrhoea and vomiting following the new research.

Diarrhoea, stomach aches and sickness could be a key sign of coronavirus in children, a new study has revealed.

This comes just days after children across the UK returned to school for a new term.

The study, carried out at the University of Belfast, trialled 1000 children of healthcare workers, with the average age of 10.

Children across the UK have been heading back to school for the new term
Children across the UK have been heading back to school for the new term. Picture: Getty

Blood samples taken from the children showed that 68 had antibodies, and out of these, half the children experienced symptoms of the virus.

The biggest symptom found in these children was a fever, with 31 per cent, as well as a headache, with 18 per cent.

There have been calls to have diarrhoea and vomiting added to the NHS's list of coronavirus symptoms
There have been calls to have diarrhoea and vomiting added to the NHS's list of coronavirus symptoms. Picture: Getty

However, 19 per cent of the children reported gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

19% of the children reported gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps
19% of the children reported gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps. Picture: Getty

Dr Tom Waterfield, the first author of the research, said: "In our group, diarrhoea and vomiting were more predictive than, say, cough or even changes in smell and taste."

"If you want to actually diagnose infection in children, we need to start looking at diarrhoea and vomiting, not just upper respiratory tract symptoms.”

