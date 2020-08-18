Kids 'less likely to catch coronavirus in the classroom than at home', claims study

18 August 2020, 11:35

The study was conducted in Belgium (stock images)
The study was conducted in Belgium (stock images). Picture: PA/Getty

Research from Belgium's national health body found that Covid-19 has a vanishingly low transmission rate at schools.

A major new study has found that kids are less likely to catch coronavirus in the school classroom than at home.

According to The Sun, The research - conducted by Belgium's national health body - found that coronavirus has a vanishingly low transmission rate at schools.

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones says young adults are 'driving coronavirus pandemic'

Children in England will be returning to school in September (stock image)
Children in England will be returning to school in September (stock image). Picture: Getty

Experts at the Sciensano institute found 0.8 per cent of pupils quarantined under contact tracing rules caught Covid-19.

And of the 4,472 kids up to the age of 18 who put into self-isolation, 36 are thought to have become infected at school.

In addition, of the 243 staff who were put into self-isolation, 11 came down with the illness.

Schools in England are due to reopen in two week's time, so this study may prove reassuring to many concerned parents.

The study found that children are unlikely to catch coronavirus at school
The study found that children are unlikely to catch coronavirus at school. Picture: PA

Belgium's state virologist Steven Van Gucht said of the findings: "We can say that the percentage of secondary infections at school is very low."

Experts from the European Centre for Disease Control also said: "child-to-child transmission in schools is uncommon".

Read more: New coronavirus hotspots in England at risk of local lockdown

They added: "Current evidence suggests that schools are no different from any other communal environment in terms of the risk of spreading the virus."

Dr Josep Jansa also said: "It is important for children and for the normal functioning of society that schools open in good time."

NOW READ:

Piers Morgan and wife Celia left ‘terrified’ after they were burgled in French villa as they slept

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eric Abidal: Barcelona terminate sporting director's contract

Who is Baroness Harding, the head of England's new public health body?

UK & World

Coronavirus: Latest round of job cuts at M&S will not be the last

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Friends homeware collection is on sale now

Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa

Lifestyle

The Pitch Perfect cast reunited to raise funds for Unicef

Pitch Perfect stars the Barden Bellas reunite to perform Beyonce charity single

Celebrities

Hollyoaks is back on our screens next month

When is Hollyoaks back on TV?

TV & Movies

Jamie Redknapp is reportedly growing close to model Frida

Jamie Redknapp new girlfriend: Who is Frida Andersson-Lourie?

Celebrities

The coin fetched an impressive amount

Ultra rare Kew Gardens 50p sells for 460 times its original value on eBay

Lifestyle

This Morning viewers are not happy with Gyles Brandreth's joke

This Morning viewers slam Gyles Brandeth's ‘bad taste’ coronavirus joke

This Morning