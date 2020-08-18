Piers Morgan and wife Celia left ‘terrified’ after they were burgled in French villa as they slept

Piers Morgan's house was burgaled. Picture: Instagram

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was burgled the day he was due to fly home from France.

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden revealed they were burgled while sleeping at their villa in the south of France.

The rented house was broken into on Thursday morning last week, shortly before the couple were due to travel back to the UK from the Cote d'Azur.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Celia said that she woke up at 6.15am on the last day of the holiday to check out of the property.

But she quickly discovered her handbag had been taken out of her room while the couple slept and was lying on the sofa, while her empty jewellery box was next to it.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Celia said: “I knew the second I walked into the sitting room that something was wrong.

"The previous night had been spent getting our rented house ready for ‘check-out’ – but the place was a mess.

"My handbag was upside-down on the sofa, the box I keep my jewellery in lying empty beside it."

The thieves made off with the money in her purse, as well as some precious items including a ring Piers bought Celia for their fifth wedding anniversary.

After phoning the police, they told her the criminals had only left 15 minutes earlier after hearing her wake up.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia have been together for ten years. Picture: PA Images

The French authorities said they the thieves in the area had been targeting rich holidaymakers in the South of France over the summer.

Celia slammed the 'depraved and despicable inhuman beings' who could do something like this.

Good Morning Britain host Piers and his wife have been married for ten years.

They were joined in St Tropez with their eight-year-old daughter Elise and Morgan's three sons, Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Bertie, 19.

