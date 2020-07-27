When is Piers Morgan back on Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan will return to GMB. Picture: ITV

When will Piers Morgan return to Good Morning Britain? And has he quit? Find out everything...

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are taking a well-earned break from our TV screens over the summer holidays after working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

They are currently being replaced by Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway over the six weeks school holidays.

But when will Piers Morgan return? Or has he quit GMB for good? Here’s what we know…

When will Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid be back Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan will be back on Good Morning Britain in September along with co-host Susanna Reid.

While no exact date has been given, it is usually the first week of September - so that could either be Tuesday 1st September, or the following week on Monday 7th September.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will be back on GMB in September. Picture: ITV

The duo are taking a six-week break from the show as they normally do at this time of year.

They also took a break in May, when they had a week off to coincide with half-term.

Has Piers Morgan quit GMB?

Piers Morgan has not quit Good Morning Britain as far as we know…

On December 2019 Piers claimed he would quit when his two year contract came to an end, announcing: "I've got two more years. Two more years of Stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset."

He later added: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."

In July, Piers also hinted he might be leaving as he read out fan mail from a viewer named CJ, which read: "I thought I heard you state you're leaving at the end of the year."

He responded: "I'm not, actually, CJ. End of next year... possibly."

Susanna then added: "Contract negotiations underway."

But it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere just yet.

During his final show before summer, the TV star paid an emotional tribute to the crew of the ITV breakfast show for all their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “We get the face time and the credit, whatever, but that team, I think we have produced honestly some of the best television journalism that anyone has done on the pandemic for this programme.

“I have never been prouder to work on Good Morning Britain.”

