Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning this week and when will they be back?

Holly and Phil are off for the half term. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have the week of their This Morning duties.

While viewers love watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning every weekday, the TV duo won’t be on our screens this week.

From Monday October 25, Holly and Phil will be noticeably absent from the show as they enjoy time with their families.

But why aren’t they presenting This Morning, who is replacing them and when will they be back?

Why are Holly and Phil not presenting This Morning?

As usual, Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57, will take a break from the show during the half term holidays.

This is so they can spend time with their families and enjoy some well-earned lie ins.

Phillip will no doubt be relaxing with wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby, 23, and Molly, 25.

While Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin will be taking care of their three children - Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five.

When will they be back?

The pair should be back on our screens Monday, 28 October feeling refreshed and just in time to get into the Halloween spirit.

Who is replacing Holly and Phil?

The dynamic duo will be replaced by fan favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford from Monday to Thursday.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.