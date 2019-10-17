This Morning viewers divided as fashion segment showcases 'disgusting welly boots with heels'

the boots didn't go down well with viewers. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Rochelle's fashion segment on today's show didn't go down well with viewers.

On Today's episode of This Morning, Rochelle Humes led a fashion section that focused on knee high boots, but it didn't go down well with viewers.

Although Rochelle donned a trendy pair of ASOS snakeskin boots, some of the outfits that had been pulled together and styled with similar styles were an absolute flop.

Rochelle presented the section of the show. Picture: ITV

The stone coloured boots were one of the options. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show weren't shy about their dislike of the styling either, with dozens taking to Twitter to mock the boots.

There was a range of boots displayed, from a white slouchy heeled pair to a custom-made pair which would've set any purchasers back £230.

One said: "Not one decent pair of boots shown. Well done #ThisMorning"

The white pair were called 'tacky'. Picture: ITV

£230?! On the "pricier end." Jesus, these people are out of touch with reality. You could go on holiday for £230. #ThisMorning — Rea Waters (@sharedandhalve1) October 17, 2019

"Dress as hideous as the boots!" added another, as well as "They look like wellies with heels on".

There was also a pair of burgundy snake-printed boots which were paired with some jeans - but the worst pairing was the stone-coloured pointed boots that were styled with a long red tartan skirt.

The outfits would've been pulled together by a stylist, with Rochelle talking Holly and Phil through the segment and the fashion choices.

The made-to-measure boots were £230 but were perfect for this woman who struggled to find the right boots for her large calves. Picture: ITV

The last pair was burgundy and seemed ill-fitting. Picture: ITV

Although a few joked "what the f*** are some of these outfits?!", a few did admit that although they weren't impressed by the boots, the rest of the outfits were great.

One said: "Those boots can get in the bin but the dress is actually quite nice" and another added: "pairing that red kilt with boots is a bad choice, it'd actually be a nice getup with some different shoes".