This Morning viewers divided as fashion segment showcases 'disgusting welly boots with heels'

17 October 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 14:29

the boots didn't go down well with viewers
the boots didn't go down well with viewers. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Rochelle's fashion segment on today's show didn't go down well with viewers.

On Today's episode of This Morning, Rochelle Humes led a fashion section that focused on knee high boots, but it didn't go down well with viewers.

Although Rochelle donned a trendy pair of ASOS snakeskin boots, some of the outfits that had been pulled together and styled with similar styles were an absolute flop.

Rochelle presented the section of the show
Rochelle presented the section of the show. Picture: ITV
The stone coloured boots were one of the options
The stone coloured boots were one of the options. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show weren't shy about their dislike of the styling either, with dozens taking to Twitter to mock the boots.

There was a range of boots displayed, from a white slouchy heeled pair to a custom-made pair which would've set any purchasers back £230.

One said: "Not one decent pair of boots shown. Well done #ThisMorning"

The white pair were called 'tacky'
The white pair were called 'tacky'. Picture: ITV

"Dress as hideous as the boots!" added another, as well as "They look like wellies with heels on".

There was also a pair of burgundy snake-printed boots which were paired with some jeans - but the worst pairing was the stone-coloured pointed boots that were styled with a long red tartan skirt.

The outfits would've been pulled together by a stylist, with Rochelle talking Holly and Phil through the segment and the fashion choices.

The made-to-measure boots were £230 but were perfect for this woman who struggled to find the right boots for her large calves
The made-to-measure boots were £230 but were perfect for this woman who struggled to find the right boots for her large calves. Picture: ITV
The last pair was burgundy and seemed ill-fitting
The last pair was burgundy and seemed ill-fitting. Picture: ITV

Although a few joked "what the f*** are some of these outfits?!", a few did admit that although they weren't impressed by the boots, the rest of the outfits were great.

One said: "Those boots can get in the bin but the dress is actually quite nice" and another added: "pairing that red kilt with boots is a bad choice, it'd actually be a nice getup with some different shoes".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?
Lord Sugar has been criticised by the latest fired Apprentice star

The Apprentice's Souleyman Bah slams Lord Sugar for 'patronising' comment about disability after firing
Nadine and Rory have welcomed their first baby

Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos
Charley has defended her decision to cut her son's hair

Emmerdale's Charley Webb defends cutting son Bowie's hair after cruel trolls said he 'looks like a girl'
Fans were not happy with Arg on Coach Trip

James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

Trending on Heart

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater

Girl, 10, tragically drowned in hot tub after her hair got entangled in filter

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital

Concern for Kerry Katona as she's rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Celebrities

Ryan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby to Twitter

Ryan Reynolds shares adorable first picture of his and Blake Lively's baby

Celebrities

Holly's outfit is worth over £200 today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £80 Massimo Dutti skirt and cashmere jumper

Celebrities

A family of six were found trapped in a farmhouse

Horror as 'family of six are trapped in secret farmhouse dungeon' for nine years

News

The Extinction Rebellion has hit the Underground

Live tube status and delay updates as Extinction Rebellion aim to ‘stop the underground’

Lifestyle