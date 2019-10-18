This Morning viewers squirm as Eamonn Holmes throws shade at Love Island X Factor band

Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson all appeared on the show today to promote their newly-formed Celebrity X Factor band

This Morning viewers were left squirming earlier today after Eamonn Holmes told The Love Island Celebrity X Factor band that their name sounds like a 'quiz team name'.

The Islanders appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson, who were Love Island contestants last year, are all appearing on Celebrity X Factor together in a group called 'The Islanders'. They appeared together on This Morning to talk about their new venture.

Read more: Robbie Williams announces he'll be releasing his first ever Christmas album - which features duet with Tyson Fury

However, things got a bit awkward after they told Eamonn and Ruth Langsford their new name.

An unimpressed-looking Eamonn told them: "Islanders is a quiz team name", while Ruth jumped in to defend the band, saying: "We know you as the islanders! You’re half way there already."

The Islanders first appeared as a band on last week's Celebrity X Factor. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to Twitter to share their shock, with one writing: "Eamonn trying to politely tell the Islanders that their name is sh** #ThisMorning".

Read more: Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Huge explosion to shake Weatherfield as locals hear ‘screaming’ from set

Another added: "Eamonn sl*gging off their group name hahahah #ThisMorning"

Eamonn is so savage haha #thismorning — Hannah (@hanbwaterman) October 18, 2019

And a third wrote: "Eamonn is so savage haha #thismorning".

The Islanders made their debut on Celebrity X Factor last weekend, performing a cover of There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back by Shawn Mendes.

Speaking about their newly formed band, Eyal said: "I think we definitely intend to carry on… We started off in a good place but we have so much more to give.

Zara first announced she was going to be on The X Factor on Instagram last month, writing: "I used to watch the show and think... I wish I could get up on stage and sing... and now here I am with my three bandmates by my side!!! I thought I’d use this announcement to talk a little about my own personal journey to the X Factor.

"I have had severe stage fright since I was around 14 years old. I’ve been singing & taught myself how to play the piano when I was around 11 years old. My dad was an incredible musician and we have a recording studio built into our house, so music is and always has been my first love. I know so many people say this, but for me it is so true."

Celebrity X Factor continues this Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV.

NOW READ:

Shayne Ward unveils dramatic body transformation after losing three and a half stone