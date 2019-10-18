This Morning viewers squirm as Eamonn Holmes throws shade at Love Island X Factor band

18 October 2019, 12:41

Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson all appeared on the show today to promote their newly-formed Celebrity X Factor band

This Morning viewers were left squirming earlier today after Eamonn Holmes told The Love Island Celebrity X Factor band that their name sounds like a 'quiz team name'.

The Islanders appeared on This Morning earlier today
The Islanders appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Eyal Booker, Zara McDermott, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson, who were Love Island contestants last year, are all appearing on Celebrity X Factor together in a group called 'The Islanders'. They appeared together on This Morning to talk about their new venture.

However, things got a bit awkward after they told Eamonn and Ruth Langsford their new name.

An unimpressed-looking Eamonn told them: "Islanders is a quiz team name", while Ruth jumped in to defend the band, saying: "We know you as the islanders! You’re half way there already."

The Islanders first appeared as a band on last week's Celebrity X Factor
The Islanders first appeared as a band on last week's Celebrity X Factor. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to Twitter to share their shock, with one writing: "Eamonn trying to politely tell the Islanders that their name is sh** #ThisMorning".

Another added: "Eamonn sl*gging off their group name hahahah #ThisMorning"

And a third wrote: "Eamonn is so savage haha #thismorning".

The Islanders made their debut on Celebrity X Factor last weekend, performing a cover of There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back by Shawn Mendes.

Speaking about their newly formed band, Eyal said: "I think we definitely intend to carry on… We started off in a good place but we have so much more to give.

Zara first announced she was going to be on The X Factor on Instagram last month, writing: "I used to watch the show and think... I wish I could get up on stage and sing... and now here I am with my three bandmates by my side!!! I thought I’d use this announcement to talk a little about my own personal journey to the X Factor.

View this post on Instagram

I’M GOING TO BE ON THE X FACTOR! I can’t believe I’m writing this. I used to watch the show and think... I wish I could get up on stage and sing... and now here I am with my three bandmates by my side!!! I thought I’d use this announcement to talk a little about my own personal journey to the X Factor. I have had severe stage fright since I was around 14 years old. I’ve been singing & taught myself how to play the piano when I was around 11 years old. My dad was an incredible musician and we have a recording studio built into our house, so music is and always has been my first love. I know so many people say this, but for me it is so true. However, when I was 14 I performed a song that I wrote with a friend at school during a music class. Those who were in my class will probably remember. I got laughed at throughout my whole performance, to the point where I came off stage and swore that was the last time I would ever perform. I was bullied for years before and after that about a variety of things that I won’t go into. However I felt in that moment that my passion for music, and what felt to me was the only thing I was good at, was ripped away from me by those nasty kids in my class. I became introverted when it came to my music. I was too scared to even sing in front of my dad. I wrote so many songs, I would get home from a horrible day of being taunted at school and play the piano for hours, because it was my escape. However, 8 years on and I was still struggling to sing in front of anyone. I sang within the four walls of my bedroom or in my studio and that is it. The thought of singing in front of my own parents scared the living daylights out of me. I was able to put a few videos of my singing on Instagram over the last few years, In the hope that this would give me some more confidence. However due to online trolling since I came out of Love Island it actually made my fear even worse. Despite this, I started working on writing some of my own music earlier this year which I recorded some demos and showed some close family and friends. My agent called me one day and said, would you like to audition.... (continued in comments)

A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on

"I have had severe stage fright since I was around 14 years old. I’ve been singing & taught myself how to play the piano when I was around 11 years old. My dad was an incredible musician and we have a recording studio built into our house, so music is and always has been my first love. I know so many people say this, but for me it is so true."

Celebrity X Factor continues this Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV.

