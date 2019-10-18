Robbie Williams announces he'll be releasing his first ever Christmas album - which features duet with Tyson Fury

Robbie will be releasing the most amazing Christmas gift for his fans. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The singer and TV judge is back with some new music, and this time it's fully festive - we can't wait!

Robbie Williams has just announced that he'll be giving his fans a great surprise for the festive season - and releasing a brand new album of Christmas songs.

The new album - named The Christmas Present - was announced on Thursday night, where Robbie held an intimate gathering at The Court in Soho and told attendees the new album will be released on November 22nd.

The album's artwork has been released by the singer. Picture: Robbie Williams

And this is no ordinary Christmas album, as the 45-year-old has collaborated with some very unlikely names for the tracks, including heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and his father, Pete.

Explaining the decision to feature Tyson, Robbie told Scott Mills: "So I got my residency in Vegas and while I was out there, Tyson was fighting and he invited me to his dressing room before the – is it called a dressing room when you fight? I dunno – and he invited me to that before the fight.

"I was in there and just in that moment I was like 'I've seen you sing after bouts' and I asked him and he said yes."

Tyson is known as the Gyspy King in the boxing ring. Picture: PA

The song that Tyson features on is called Bad Sharon, and Robbie described it as "basically a very boozy, office party somewhere in the Midlands and it made sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head, and to be fair he smashed it."

Some of the other artists featured on the brand new album include Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams, who he said were "people that I know and people that I like".

Robbie's wife, Ayda Field also stars in the video for first single from the album, which is called Time for Change, which was filmed at their home.

However, the couple's three children Teddy, Charlie and Coco are not featured in the video and are played by actors.

Robbie explained: "Just to clarify the children are not ours in the video. The children are not ours in the video, but they insisted on calling me dad all day, it was so weird."