Shayne Ward unveils dramatic body transformation after losing three and a half stone

18 October 2019, 07:56 | Updated: 18 October 2019, 08:00

Shayne Ward has shocked fans by showing off his incredible transformation.

Shayne Ward has completely transformed since leaving his role as Aidan Connor on Coronation Street.

After hitting the gym hard, the singer has shown off the results of his huge three and a half stone weight loss with a series of shirtless snaps.

Explaining why he decided to overhaul his lifestyle, the 34-year-old said he wanted to stop feeling ‘sluggish, stressed and self-conscious’.

He said: “I’m happy to not be in that place I was 21 weeks ago. I was sluggish, I was stressed and I didn’t really want to do anything.

Shayne Ward before and after
Shayne Ward before and after. Picture: UP Fitness

“When I started training, I wasn’t in the greatest place – I was trying to balance everything on my shoulders in my personal and professional life. I didn’t enjoy “me”.”

With his rippling muscles and huge biceps, now Shayne - who shot to fame when he won The X Factor back in 2005 - has admitted he’s more confident than ever.

“It’s been 21 weeks and I’m so far removed from that now,” he said.

Crediting his new body to UP Fitness, the soap star continued: “‘It doesn’t just mean getting bulging biceps or a bigger chest, it means you can be a lot healthier in body and mind.

Shayne Ward looks amazing after dropping three stone
Shayne Ward looks amazing after dropping three stone. Picture: UP Fitness

“My confidence is through the roof. People say ‘you look happier’, ‘your confidence is so much better’.

“I feel good, I feel fresh, I’m not quite 21 anymore, but I’m feeling really good.”

The Coronation Street actor has gone down from 29 per cent to 16 per cent body fat over the 21 week programme.

This comes after Shayne admitted working on Coronation Street may have expanded his waistline.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I will miss it when I leave but it’s not done favours for the dad bod. The canteen has a really great menu but then it also has really naughty food.

Shayne Ward appeared in a Loose Women body positivity campaign
Shayne Ward appeared in a Loose Women body positivity campaign. Picture: UP Fitness

“Put it this way — it’s your choice, but then if you eat from the naughty menu you’ve got to make sure you don’t put weight on, which is what happened to me really.

“Fish and chips Friday is on every single week and they have lots of sweet food like hot chocolate fudge brownie or rhubarb and apple crumble.”

The star - who is married to former Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin - also fronted a body confidence campaign for Loose Women, saying he has learnt to ignore bodyshaming trolls on the internet.

Referring to his X Factor win back in 2005, he said: "I mean I was 21 when I won the X Factor and now I'm 32, so of course my body's going to change."

He added that it was important for him to be "cuddly" for his young daughter Willow.

