I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's 2019 first look REVEALED and fans can choose Ant and Dec's fate

10 October 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 10 October 2019, 22:01

The ITV show is back and you can watch the first look video very soon
The ITV show is back and you can watch the first look video very soon. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec are heading back into the Australian jungle very soon and they need your help to get there!

The brand new series of I'm A Celeb is right around the corner and the new on-air promotion video will premiere in a matter of days.

On Saturday night, the fresh ITV promo will be shown for the first time, where fans will see Ant and Dec sailing in a boat on their own, trying to find their way to Australia after their map was blown away and they've ended up lost at sea.

The pair will be pictured out at sea on their own trying to find their way to Australia
The pair will be pictured out at sea on their own trying to find their way to Australia. Picture: ITV

The Geordie duo are back together after Ant took a year out of filming the show and was replaced temporarily by Holly Willoughby.

At the end of the video, viewers will be asked to head to the I'm A Celeb app where they can vote for what happens next on Ant and Dec's journey in their boat.

They can either choose to vote for 'Tropical Tides' or 'Artic Antics', both of the scenarios have different endings.

Dec looks like he's the captain of the boat and is rowing the pair
Dec looks like he's the captain of the boat and is rowing the pair. Picture: ITV
Ant looks like he's having a great time on the boat
Ant looks like he's having a great time on the boat. Picture: ITV

The one with the most votes will from the public will then be the second video that airs on screen in a few weeks time.

Ant and Dec have filmed a whopping seven different promos and the viewers get to decide which ones are seen on screen by voting on the app.

Viewers will get the chance to vote three different times over the next month with different scenarios listed after each promo has aired on screen.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns November on ITV.

