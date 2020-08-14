Piers Morgan 'dodges' new quarantine rules as he rushes back to the UK from St Tropez
14 August 2020, 08:13
Piers Morgan and his family have jetted back to the UK, just in time to be exempt from the new travel quarantine rules.
This week, the Government announced that France was being taken off their 'safe list' after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Now, holidaymakers travelling back to the UK from France will be required to quarantine for 14 days in order to stop a second wave of the virus across Britain.
However, the new rules only come into place at 4am on Saturday morning, meaning many tourists have been wasting no time dashing back before the cut off point.
Among those is Piers Morgan, who has been holidaying in St Tropez with his family and celebrity friends.
Sharing a picture of himself and his sons Spencer and Bertie all wearing face masks at the airport, Piers joked they were 'dodging' quarantine with the caption: "Quarantine dodgers."
Piers has been on holiday since July and is expected to be returning to Good Morning Britain in a matter of weeks.
On July 12, the star shared a snap of himself wearing a face mask on a flight with the caption: "I’m a washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been... surreal."
However, it wasn't all fun and games for the star, who tore a tendon in his leg just a few days into his six-week holiday.
