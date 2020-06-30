Traffic jam alert on 'Super Saturday' as 10million expected to hit the road when lockdown eases

30 June 2020, 08:20 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 08:51

The RAC has warned of traffic jams this weekend (stock images)
The RAC has warned of traffic jams this weekend (stock images). Picture: Getty

The RAC has predicted that around a third of drivers in England will take to the roads as lockdown eases this weekend.

Drivers have been warned of traffic jams this weekend as 10.5million people are expected to leave their homes as lockdown eases.

The RAC has predicted that almost a third of drivers (around 31 per cent) will take to the road on July 4 - dubbed 'Super Saturday' - which will be the first day that overnight stays are permitted in England.

Around a third of drivers have been predicted to be on the road this weekend (stock image)
Around a third of drivers have been predicted to be on the road this weekend (stock image). Picture: Getty

A poll found that a fifth of motorists (6.5million) are planning an overnight stay with friends or family on this date, while 2million will head off on 'staycation' breaks.

Super Saturday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads this year, with many avoiding public transport as pubs, restaurants, and some overnight accommodation reopening.

The RAC's Rod Dennis said, according to the Daily Mail: "These figures suggest that after 15 weeks of lockdown, a large proportion of drivers in England are desperate to reconnect with friends, family and indeed nature by staying overnight, be that in a house or on a camping or caravan site. 

Many Brits will head out to visit family for overnight stays on July 4 (stock image)
Many Brits will head out to visit family for overnight stays on July 4 (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This could lead to some busy conditions on the roads, with the location of queues likely to be dependent on just how far people travel. Motorways and major A-roads could end up taking the brunt of the traffic if people have longer distances to drive to see family and friends or to take a weekend break."

